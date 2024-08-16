Home World

From: Kristina Geldt

Press Split

Sometimes it’s the simple things in life that are the most valuable. Residents of a large city in the south declare a simple one-euro dish to be the best meal.

Italy – When you think of Italy, you naturally think of warm weather and beautiful beaches. But of course the food is also important. Italian cuisine is respected in many parts of the world. After all, who doesn’t like to eat the two most famous Italian dishes, pizza and pasta? And there will always be someone who claims to know the best pizzeria or the best pasta recipe in the world. But where can you really find the best Italian food?

Italian city ranks first: Magazine lists cities with the best food in the world

The magazine for culture, entertainment and events Time-Out published the ranking “The world’s 20 best cities for food right now” in May. It lists 20 cities that have the best food. Michelin stars, for example, play no role in the evaluation, only the quality and reasonable prices, writes Grace Beard from Time-Out.

Lots of history and delicious dishes: A city in Italy was named the city with the best food. © IMAGO / Wirestock

Thousands of residents were asked where they thought the cheapest and best food was in their hometown. They were asked not only to rate the price-performance ratio, but also to name their favorite restaurants and dishes. Cities with the fewest points were eliminated and only the best-rated city in a country was included in the ranking.

It will come as no surprise that the city of Naples in Italy has taken first place when it comes to pizza. Tourists flock to the city and explore the nearby world-famous excavations of Pompeii and Herculaneum as well as the volcano Vesuvius. And in the future, many more will pay a visit to their pizzerias. However, the title for the best pizza in Europe goes to a neighboring country.

The birthplace of pizza: Naples’ one-euro pizza takes first place

Because residents of the city have chosen the street food option “Pizza a Portafoglio” (in English: pizza for your wallet) as the best. And this despite the fact that there are other, more upscale pizzas. What is special about it: It is the perfect “grab-and-go” meal – a folded piece of pizza that is available for just one euro. According to the food blog Salamico.com They can be bought in numerous places in the city. However, some pizzerias are particularly well-known and date back to the eighteenth century. One, for example, is located in the university district of the city.

When you talk about food from Italy, you have to talk about Naples, writes Beard about the Italian city’s first place. “And you can’t talk about Naples without mentioning pizza,” he continues. “Neapolitan cuisine is characterized by diversity, simplicity and the coming together of land, sea and history,” author Gabriela Proietti from Naples told the magazine.

Food culture can be found on every street corner: Neapolitans rave about other dishes

The food culture can be found on every street corner, from steaming plates of pasta alla Genovese and Neapolitan ragù to the morning sugar rush of sfogliatella filled with ricotta or rum babas. And pizza is, as the ranking shows, an indispensable part of this culture. Pizza is also popular in Germany and when it’s quick and easy, many people like to go for frozen pizza. However, a renowned producer is now changing its range.

It is no wonder that no other city can compete with Naples when it comes to pizza. After all, it is the birthplace of Naples. “A’pizz” is, according to Time-Out was invented in Naples. It was nothing more than a cheap meal for the city’s working class. And yet, there are sometimes strict rules about what toppings can and cannot be put on it. In the home of pizza, people are anything but enthusiastic about the Hawaiian pizza. Other “pizza crimes” also sometimes get people heated up in Italy. (gel)