A open (Brazilian Association of Regulatory Agencies) stated this Friday (May 12, 2023) that the rankings presented by Relivre, a ranking of the free gas market in Brazil, do not take into account the different “economic and regional realities” of the Brazilian states. The statements were given in a statement signed by the entity’s president, Vinícius Fuzeira de Sá e Benevides.

O free is a monitoring tool for state regulations regarding the opening of the free natural gas market in Brazil. Developed jointly with Abrace (Brazilian Association of Large Industrial Energy Consumers and Free Consumers), Abpip (Brazilian Association of Independent Oil and Gas Producers) and IBP (Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas), the system highlights “the best practices in each State and points out their potential points of improvement”according to Relivre himself.

The platform establishes 37 items, grouped into 4 aspects, which are ease of migration; equality between captive and free consumers; commercialization and unbundling.

In the note published this Friday (May 12), Abar said that Relivre does not consider that Brazilian states have “Different economic and regional realities” from each other, a factor that the association defends that it only develops with these specificities.

“Abar reiterates that the Relivre ranking proposed by Abrace, ABPIP and IBP brought a partial view and quantified regulatory aspects with subjective weights and measures, causing mistaken and distorted interpretations about the quality of regulation practiced in several states”.

Abar also emphasized that it is up to the regulatory agencies to act equally in relation to the “interests of users, providers of granted services and the Executive Branch itself”.

To the Power360Vladimir Paschoal Macedo, coordinator of Abar’s Oil and Gas Technical Chamber, said that the assessment of Relivre “takes into account the vision” of the entities that created the ranking (Abrace, Abpip and IBP), which are the producers and large consumers of gas in Brazil. “It is the expression of 2 segments, but they cannot be the only factors considered”said Macedo.

Also on this Friday, Abegás (Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors) declared support for Abar’s position regarding Relivre. At the announcement (294 KB), the association stated that “the regulatory agencies have fulfilled their role under the terms of the Constitution”.

“It is essential that the natural gas market has regulatory stability and legal certainty, in order to encourage respect for contracts, attracting investments to the sector aimed at expanding and making efficient use of infrastructure, and, consequently, regional economic development. and the country”declared Macedo.

Daniela Silva, legal consultant at Abpip, told the Power360 that the focus of Relivre is “helping states improve regulation” the opening of the gas market in their territories.

“Within the system [Relivre]the States can make a simulation with their own conditions and legislation, draw comparisons between the States and verify how the position of a State would be if it modified its own norms”he explained.

The consultant adds that the system “it is not an imposing instrument” and claims it is “fruit of the study of several professionals for a long time so that they can help the States to understand, comparing themselves with others, which are the best norms for market opening”.

Read the full Abar official note below:

“The Brazilian Association of Regulatory Agencies (Abar) makes public, through this official note, its position on the ranking, called Relivre, carried out by Abrace, Abpip and IBP on the regulation of the free gas market, existing in the various states of the federation. Initially, we reinforce that the regulation of the various links in the natural gas industry in Brazil has federal and state legal competence, constituting a monopoly of the Union, under the terms of art. 177 of the Federal Constitution, the exploration, import and transport of natural gas, while it is a state competence, under the terms of art. 25 § 2, the exploitation of local piped gas services.

In this sense, the regulation and inspection of services at the federal level are carried out by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). At the state level, conditions vary according to each state’s own law, and most of them have already established Regulatory Agencies to regulate, control and supervise local piped gas services. Recently, the regulation of the various states was the scope of the Ranking of the Free Market of Natural Gas (RELIVRE). This tool quantified the different regulatory aspects with weights and measures according to the view of the members, which in fact does not represent the general view of the market.

In all, RELIVRE establishes 37 criteria, with some trends being verified in the determination of weights. The criteria “Classification of Gas Pipelines” (8.33%), “Inspection Fee” (7.13%), “Migration at Any Time from Captive to Free” (6.38%), “Legal, Physical and Accounting between activities” (6.25%) and “Authorization Process” (5.71%) are the criteria with the highest weight in the ranking, with these five items accounting for approximately 34% of the final score, with the missing score being distributed on another 32 criteria. Furthermore, whether there is regulation or not on a given subject makes no difference to the score on certain issues.

That said, we emphasize that it is up to the Regulatory Agencies to act at an equidistant point in relation to the interests of users, providers of granted services and the Executive Branch itself, in order to avoid possible conjunctural pressures.

With regard to the interests of users, it is still necessary to consider the claims of the various segments (residential, commercial, small/medium/large industrial), both in the captive market and in the free environment, in addition to considering the interests of potential consumers.

Thus, the activities of regulatory agencies are guided by the principles of transparency, objectivity, fairness, non-discrimination, promotion of free competition and guarantee of a balance between the interests of consumers, government and economic agents of the regulated sector.

The ranking presented by Relivre brings a partial evaluation, and the regulation norms must be impartial. State Regulatory Agencies value transparency and democratic debate, submitting their regulation proposals to social scrutiny, through meetings (workshops), questionnaires, consultations and public hearings, which contributes to effective regulation, overcoming the various conflicting interests in the pursuit of the public interest.

When ranking the regulation, Relivre also does not consider that each state has different stages of maturity and economic and regional realities and that the regulation for the free piped gas market is developed taking into account such specificities, guaranteeing the use of energy in a safe and stable way to users and the development of the sector. ABAR reiterates that the Relivre ranking proposed by Abrace, Abpip and IBP brought a partial view and quantified regulatory aspects with subjective weights and measures, causing mistaken and distorted interpretations of the quality of regulation practiced in several states.

Finally, Abar reinforces that state regulation values ​​an open, dynamic and transparent gas market, emphasizing the importance of dialogue between agents for harmonizing state and federal regulation, encouraging the efficient use of infrastructure, free competition , respect for contracts, attracting investments to the sector and, consequently, the economic development of the country”.

