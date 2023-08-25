The UEFA Champions League is the most important trophy in European football, it is the desire and the main objective of the most important clubs of the old continent season after season. Winning him means having one of the best teams in the world and the opportunity to remain in the great history of this sport. The privilege of being able to win this tournament is only for a few since since the first edition, which was held in the 1955-56 season, only 10 countries stayed with the Orejona.
Next, we present the list of the countries that won the most UEFA Champions Leagues with their respective teams:
|
COUNTRY
|
EQUIPMENT
|
TITLES
|
SPAIN
|
REAL MADRID, BARCELONA
|
19
|
ENGLAND
|
LIVERPOOL, MANCHESTER UNITED, CHELSEA, MANCHESTER CITY, NOTTINGHAM FOREST, ASTON VILLA
|
fifteen
|
ITALY
|
MILAN, INTER, JUVENTUS
|
12
|
GERMANY
|
BAYERN MUNICH, BORUSSIA DORMTUND, HAMBURG
|
8
|
NETHERLANDS
|
PSV, AJAX, FEYENOORD
|
6
|
PORTUGAL
|
BENFICA, PORTO
|
4
|
FRANCE
|
OLYMPIQUE MARSEILLE
|
1
|
SCOTLAND
|
CELTIC
|
1
|
ROMANIA
|
STEAUA BUCHAREST
|
1
|
SERBIA
|
RED STAR
|
1
This list demonstrates the power, and centralization, of the 4 main European soccer leagues such as the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga with Ligue 1 waiting to add titles since the arrival of the Qataris at PSG. The English league is the one with the most winners with 6 different winners over the years and this dominance is expected to continue to grow since the teams in this league are the most powerful in the world today along with Real Madrid.
When does the group stage of the 2023/24 edition of the UEFA Champions League start?
This 2023/24 edition has already begun with the previous phases and the last phase will culminate on August 30 with the draw that will take place on the 31st of the same month. As for the first day of this stage, it will be held in the week of September 19. This edition promises to be one of the most exciting in history with many teams as candidates to stay the Orejona that will rise on May 25 at Wembley Stadium in England.
