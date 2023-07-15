The thirty-eight year old Portuguese Cristiano Ronaldo he doesn’t stop lining up records. The former Juventus and Real Madrid striker has once again entered the Guinness World Record for being the highest paid sportsman in 2023.

For the striker who now plays in Arabia for Al Nassr he earned (in the period between May 2022 and the end of April 2023) about 136 million dollars, including 46 on the field and 90 from extra income. Numbers that have increased thanks to his contract with Al Nassr, much higher (about 200 million dollars per season) than what he received on his return to Manchester United. Mind-boggling numbers that have once again certified that Cristiano Ronaldo is the first in the world from an economic point of view. For the third time he has been included in this ranking since Forbeslast in 2017, and took back the scepter of the highest paid sportsman from his historical rival Leo Messi. The Argentine took second place with $130 million (as of 2022).

Leo Messi celebrates the World Cup

Third place for the French Kylian Mbappe with $120 million in total earnings. The first non-footballer is NBA champion LeBron James with $119.5 million followed by the boxer Canelo Alvarez with 110 million.

In the top ten stand out the two golfers Dustin Johnson (107 million dollars) and Phil Mickelson (106 million dollars), eighth place for basketball player Stephen Curry ($100.4 million), followed by tennis player Roger Federer with $95.1 million and NBA champion Kevin Durant ($89.1 million).