The was shared ranking of best-selling games in physical format in the UK, for the period 8 to 14 January 2023. The Top 10 shows us that the best-selling games are always the best known, with small changes from the previous week:

fifa 23 God of War Ragnarok Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Nintendo Switch Sports Pokémon Violet Minecraft (Switch) Animal Crossing: New Horizons Pokémon Scarlet Grand Theft Auto V

We repeat that it is the physical ranking and therefore does not include digital data, which are now a large part of the gaming market even on consoles. Nonetheless, these sales allow us to get a general idea of ​​which games are most in demand by the public who still prefer physical copies. It is no coincidence that we find many Switch games: not only do they sell very well, but the Nintendo console is the one with the least memory available.

It is also not surprising that some of the dominate most important games of the end of 2022, from FIFA 23 to Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, sagas always present in the sales charts. The results of God of War Ragnarok are also excellent, which continues to sell even after months.

We also do not believe that you are surprised by the presence in the rankings of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Minecraft, two evergreens of the gaming market that continue to see even after years.

We also note how One Piece Odyssey (here the review), recently released, is not in the Top 10: the JRPG adventure arrived 14th with the majority of copies sold in the PS5 version.