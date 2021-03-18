The average age of the cars that circulate in Spain has been 13.2 years, according to data from the employer’s association of the dealers, Faconauto. This digit confirms negative trend that has been dragging on in recent years and has been aggravated by the decline suffered by the automobile market last year. Specifically, analyzing the data by autonomous communities, the highest average ages are once again in Ceuta (15.8), Melilla, (15.4), Castilla y León (13.8) while the best data correspond to Catalonia ( 12.1), Valencian Community (12.3) and Madrid Community (12.4).

And it is that in 2020 they stopped selling about 350,000 vehicles due to the economic crisis derived from the health crisis, which explains the strong increase in this statistic, which a year ago stood at 12.7 years. For Faconauto, this worrisome data shows, once again, that I do not know how the resolution of the problem is being addressed with sufficient intensity. To do this, it would be necessary, first of all, to reactivate the market, making it easier for citizens to acquire more efficient and safer vehicles with truly effective scrap plans.

The registration of new vehicles, in the opinion of the employers, is the best guarantee to stop the aging of the fleet, since it also allows the withdrawal of the used cars with more than ten years, currently predominant, from the used market. Similarly, the employers believe, as the sector has been proposing, that the measure that would have the most positive effect on the rejuvenation of the park would be to definitively address a change in automobile taxation, which also would accelerate the decarbonization of mobility towards which we advance.

“The reactivation of incentive plans, such as MOVES or RENOVE, must be one of the Government’s priorities to stop this aging, given that the age of the car fleet is increasing over the months, putting the safety of drivers and pedestrians and delaying the necessary decarbonisation of the park. The pandemic has also slowed down the sale of new vehicles and with the recent announcement by the Government of the expansion of the Moves II Plan with 20 million euros to be distributed among those autonomous communities that have exhausted their budget, it is not enough because it is focused solely on the electric vehicle, a technology that is still maturing in coexistence with others ” Juan Luis Fernandez, Head of Public Affairs at Faconauto.

«It is important, therefore, to face the renovation of the park and energize the market through scrapping plans and a tax reform that penalizes the oldest and most polluting vehicles. On the other hand, we are working with the Government on the MOVES III Plan not only to increase the amounts but also so that the thousands of electric vehicles self-registered by the dealers have access to the market, “adds Fernández.