Below is the ranking of the top scorers in the African Cup of Nations, which will be held in Ivory Coast until next February 11:

– 5 goals – Emilio Nsoi (Equatorial Guinea)

– 3 goals – Baghdad Bounedjah (Algeria), Mostafa Mohamed (Egypt)

– 2 goals – Jacinto Moundou Dala, Mapulolu (Angola), Bertrand Traoré (Burkina Faso), Mohamed Kuddous, Jordan Ayew (Ghana), Lassine Senayoko (Mali), Lamine Kamara (Senegal), Thema Zwane (South Africa)