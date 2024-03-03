FC Barcelona has joined the initiative of some teams such as Espanyol or Cádiz, and has proposed naming the doors through which the stadium is entered after historical entities of the club. In the case of the culés, in addition to players, there will also be coaches, presidents, directors or people related to the club, and the old Camp Nou had about 100 doors, so they have enough space to name all the important people who They deserve a door in their name.
Here we make a list of those who would be some of the essentials to have their own door, focusing more on players and some famous coach in history such as Pep Guardiola:
Many players may be discussed, or have had more or less relevance in the team, but if there is one of whom nothing bad can be said and one can only praise his role in the club, it is Leo Messi, probably the best player in the team. history of football, and surely, best player in the history of the club. His personal and team record speaks for itself and the first door or at least the most important one should bear his name.
With respect to many others, surely the second most important figure in the club's history, Johan Cruyff is a true legend and changed the team both as a player and years later as a coach. His way of seeing things, his quality, his way of playing, his understanding of the game, there were many reasons why uniting Cruyff with anyone was going to turn out well, and fortunately for the Catalans, it was with Barcelona. .
And in the modern age, if anyone, along with the quality of Messi, can be said to have revolutionized the club, or perfectly understood the concept of Barcelonaism and has known how to execute it, we can undoubtedly say that it has been Pep Guardiola. As a player he was good, but as a coach, he has been the best, and to this day he continues to prove it, but what he achieved during those years at Barcelona has made him the coach of the best team in history, and to a large extent it was thanks him.
And another of the essentials when we talk about Barcelona fans and being a culé, is without a doubt Joan Gamper, the founder of the club in 1899. The man who made it possible for the dream of having a club in Barcelona to come true, and who created the an idea that would later germinate in everything that is now known worldwide as Barcelona fans.
If only for what that goal meant for Barcelona's first Champions League, Ronald Koeman has more than enough reasons to deserve a goal in this stadium. As a player he is one of the club's legends, and as a coach, he had a period, although not as sweet as expected, that managed to bring out many youth players who would later perform at a high level.
Xavi Hernández, another of the great creators of one of the most impressive teams in the history of this sport. The Spanish midfielder, possibly the best player in the history of Spain, achieved a number of achievements with both the team and the national team that elevate him to one of the best in the history of his position, and that alone should already position him highly. on the lists.
One of the best players in the club's history, if his quality and way of seeing the game were not enough, he accompanies everything he contributes, with an epic in the important moments, which make him absolutely deserving of a similar recognition.
The eternal captain of this Barcelona Football Club, the demonstration of nobility and effort at its maximum expression, a player capable of the best on all occasions and aware of his role and capabilities like no one else. You can't say anything other than compliments about Puyol at FC Barcelona.
And if Barcelona in the 2000s was a little more lost at a competitive level, it could not be anyone other than the good Ronaldinho, winner of the 2006 Ballon d'Or with FC Barcelona, who would come to change the panorama of the club and give it a level and competitive pace that made them the best club in the world at that time.
And within Camp Barça there is room for everyone, and in this case, women's football was not going to be any less, and the Spanish player Alexia Putellas was playing for Barcelona when she won the first Ballon d'Or in Spanish history. The player won everything there was to win with the club, and made Barcelona Women's the best club in the world and made her the best player in the world.
#Ranking #legends #doors #Camp #Nou
Leave a Reply