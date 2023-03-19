Through the official website of the anime adaptation of Ranking of Kings (Osama Ranking) we are shown a brand new trailer of Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courageso called the animated continuation of the upcoming series from April 13th.

In addition to offering some excerpts from the new anime, the trailer offers a small taste of both GOLDthe song of PEOPLE 1 which will be used for the opening, which of Atmonakusong by Aimer which instead will be the theme of the ending.

However, it is good to pay particular attention to the video, which seems to report the anime only as “special episode“. At the moment the staff has not yet revealed the numbering of episodes, but the official site clearly states that Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage will air on the program block Noitamine Of Fuji TV “every Thursday at 00:55“, hinting that the show is made up of more than just one episode.

Who will be right? At the moment it is difficult to say. We look forward to official clarification!

Born as a manga in 2017 on the magazine Manga Hack Of Enterbrainthe series Ranking of Kings Of Sosuke Toka has gained tremendous acclaim worldwide due to the anime adaptation of Wit Studioavailable for viewing in a dubbed version thanks to the streaming platform Crunchyroll. In Italy the original manga was announced by Star Comicsand awaits publication. Below you can find a small introduction to the work:

The Ranking of Kings is a classification that measures the power and prestige of all the numerous kings of the mortal world: whoever is judged the winner is granted an exceptional prize by the gods. Bojji is a deaf and naive little prince, but with a big dream: to become the best king in the world! No one deems him up to his aspirations and Bojji has no real friends … at least until he meets Kage, a being of shadow and last survivor of his clan of legendary assassins! Some terrible events lead Bojji to travel the world in order to become the king he would like to be, but the prince doesn’t know that a conspiracy is afoot…

Here comes the first volume of this very popular web manga, which tells the strength and courage of those who pursue their dreams without being discouraged by limits and difficulties!

