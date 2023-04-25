Ranking of Kings It is a very particular shonen that, although it meets all the characteristics of the purest installments, also plays with the designs and with the new social inclusions. The essence of history wraps our hearts in a very special way.
In general, Ranking of Kings It is a peculiar installment, but its characters are even more so. The complexity of each one is incredible because kindness and empathy are the axes of this shonen, Thanks to this, we end up with a benevolent catalog of strong, but kind characters who also have stable ideologies that, in turn, always give themselves the opportunity to reflect.
Society needs more people like people from Ranking of kingss, please find out what your type of kindness is so that you can practice it more diligently. Next, the test:
What is the first thing you do when you wake up?
What is true love?
What do you think of the mirrors?
The best anime of the spring season 2023 is
What is the most powerful fantasy character?
What would you take to a picnic?
What do you think of forgiveness?
What’s your biggest fear?
hiling
You are a very competent person, but also somewhat inflexible. You care about others, and you care for them according to what you think works for them. However, remember that you do not have the absolute truth, so try to be more empathetic, so you will be able to help the people you love in a better way. You are very brotherly, intelligent and believe in the supernatural. Perfect, every part of you makes you that magical, firm and kind person.
Miranjo
You are a very cute person, but somewhat apprehensive. Remember that there are very painful things in this life, however, we must learn to live with the facts that we cannot change. This coexistence would have to be more or less cordial so that it does not spoil the new things that you have to live. You don’t need to forget things, just learn from them and don’t let them frustrate new opportunities. Embrace your pain, but also your warm moments, you deserve very beautiful things. You are a very strong person, eventually you will be able to let go and live.
Despa
You are a very funny person, you know what you like and you do not allow others to judge you for it. You have enviable confidence and a heart of gold. When your emotional and intellectual intelligence come together with your smile and your ways of being, you simply become the best company. You share your wisdom in a very responsible and humble humanistic way, you provide unconditional support. You are a dedicated person who values yourself and others, you are the trustworthy and empathetic type.
bojji
You always choose to trust others, but sometimes you don’t think about it too much and you end up carrying more than you should. It’s okay, it’s your way of being and I know you tolerate it well, however, remember that when others see you suffer, you hurt them too, and you know that many appreciate you. If you don’t take care of yourself, at least take care of your bonds. You must work on your self-confidence, part of being so generous comes from the holes you see in yourself, and violating yourself for those reasons is not the healthiest thing to do. However, being this kind and allowing yourself to trust others are characteristics that require enormous strength and a truly incomparable soul, we grant you, just set some limits.
kaze
You care a lot about your loved ones, and you can be the best person, but don’t mess with you or the ones you love because it will be very expensive for them. You have suffered many things but you have managed to overcome without changing for the worse. You are the type of mature person who knows how to protect and defend yourself to the right extent. Keep it up, cultivating beautiful bonds, you deserve them. Share all your learnings and you will get better every time. You are the friend that everyone deserves.
daida
You are a true dreamer, you believe in love and second chances, for you everything is possible if you have a fixed objective, surely you were born in a circle full of love and this made you cultivate a very special notion of the world. All of this is very nice, but be a little careful out there, because not everyone shares your vision and this could make you excessively vulnerable to others. Don’t change, just keep in mind that not everyone thinks like you. You are the most romantic, keep expanding a tender and revolutionary vision of life.
Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage It will allow us to see Bojji’s training alongside Kage and Master Despa. He accompanies Bojji on his adventures.
Where can I see Ranking of Kings?
The first season is available on Crunchyroll, and the delivery of Treasure Chest of Courage It is also broadcast in simulcast.
