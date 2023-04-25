You must be very strong to forgive, but you must remember that the pain of others expands and the damage they cause you probably has some important structure that you cannot see. Nothing is justifiable, but empathizing with the pain of others will make you restructure the damage and rethink “forgiveness”.

You don’t have to forgive, you are in control of the limits and you can see the situations. You should not remove responsibility for the actions of others, but it is true that you also have a role in recognizing the harm that others can potentially do to you, and you can decide to accept it or not. At the end of the day, forgiveness for some damage, you would have to grant it to yourself for putting yourself in certain situations.

Quiz: Ranking of Kings Quiz

hiling You are a very competent person, but also somewhat inflexible. You care about others, and you care for them according to what you think works for them. However, remember that you do not have the absolute truth, so try to be more empathetic, so you will be able to help the people you love in a better way. You are very brotherly, intelligent and believe in the supernatural. Perfect, every part of you makes you that magical, firm and kind person.

Miranjo You are a very cute person, but somewhat apprehensive. Remember that there are very painful things in this life, however, we must learn to live with the facts that we cannot change. This coexistence would have to be more or less cordial so that it does not spoil the new things that you have to live. You don’t need to forget things, just learn from them and don’t let them frustrate new opportunities. Embrace your pain, but also your warm moments, you deserve very beautiful things. You are a very strong person, eventually you will be able to let go and live.

Despa You are a very funny person, you know what you like and you do not allow others to judge you for it. You have enviable confidence and a heart of gold. When your emotional and intellectual intelligence come together with your smile and your ways of being, you simply become the best company. You share your wisdom in a very responsible and humble humanistic way, you provide unconditional support. You are a dedicated person who values ​​yourself and others, you are the trustworthy and empathetic type.

bojji You always choose to trust others, but sometimes you don't think about it too much and you end up carrying more than you should. It's okay, it's your way of being and I know you tolerate it well, however, remember that when others see you suffer, you hurt them too, and you know that many appreciate you. If you don't take care of yourself, at least take care of your bonds. You must work on your self-confidence, part of being so generous comes from the holes you see in yourself, and violating yourself for those reasons is not the healthiest thing to do. However, being this kind and allowing yourself to trust others are characteristics that require enormous strength and a truly incomparable soul, we grant you, just set some limits.

kaze You care a lot about your loved ones, and you can be the best person, but don’t mess with you or the ones you love because it will be very expensive for them. You have suffered many things but you have managed to overcome without changing for the worse. You are the type of mature person who knows how to protect and defend yourself to the right extent. Keep it up, cultivating beautiful bonds, you deserve them. Share all your learnings and you will get better every time. You are the friend that everyone deserves.