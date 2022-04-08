Ranking of Kings It gained a lot of popularity after the anime premiered, so it didn’t take long for the manga to attract a wider audience in other countries.

The English translation did not take long to arrive; however, it had to be discontinued due to the translation ending up being a plagiarism of a fan-made version.

This is how the user discovered Twitter, katrina leonoudakiswho claims that 42% of the dialogues in the official English version of Ranking of Kings they left Scanlationa version made by followers of the work.

Just spent a few hours analyzing the differences between the official release of Ranking of Kings and the scanlation that predates it.

42% of all dialogue in chapter 1-3’s official ‘translation’ is DIRECTLY LIFTED from the scanlation.🧵 pic.twitter.com/LSfMYCKykr — Katrina Leonoudakis 👩‍🏫 Human Translator (@katrinltrnsl8r) April 1, 2022

The editorial BookLivein charge of the English distribution, stopped production of the first seven volumes due to ‘typographical and translation problems’, but promised that they will be translated again soon.

In a releasetook the opportunity to apologize to their readers for the inconvenience, and assured that the new version will be available for free for those who have already bought the current one.

At the moment the new release date has not been announced or if there will be a sanction for those responsible, since those responsible for Scanlation confirmed that they did not participate in the official version.

Although fan-made translations can be considered piracy, there are some legal loopholes that do not allow their sanction, so this case is somewhat peculiar.

Will there be season 2 of Ranking of Kings?

Due to the success of the anime, it would not be unusual for them to decide to launch a new batch of chapters, but you will have to be very patient.

The second part of the manga began publication in May 2021, so they may not yet have enough material to keep up with an animated version.

Some enthusiasts believe that the confirmation of a new season of Ranking of Kings it will arrive on July 10, when a special summer event dedicated to this work will be held.

We’ll see if they make the official announcement in a few months or if it just remains a curiosity.

