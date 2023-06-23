













Ranking of Kings announces its film | EarthGamer

Unfortunately, this does not tell the nature of this film. That is, if it is something original or is it actually a sequel to the story. Perhaps later information will appear that complements everything.

The message on this social network he only says that it is a new movie and thanks the viewers for their support. It is to be imagined that Wit Studio will be in charge again.

We recommend: Ranking of Kings Test: Which character are you according to your personality?

There is no release date or window at the moment, so it is worth keeping an eye on. There are those who think that it could be another alternative production to the main series of Ranking of Kings.

The reason is that at the moment there is not enough material for a sequel on television.

Fountain: wit studio.

Sōsuke Tōka, the creator of Ranking of Kings, still not far enough along with the story. There may not be enough for a new season but a movie could be different.

It should be noted that the other anime we mentioned, Treasure Chest of CourageIt is not a second installment.

It’s actually just a collection of side stories that came from the original manga and were left out of the first anime for a few reasons.

Among them is to speed up the main plot. So that Ranking of Kings: Treasure Chest of Courage It’s kind of an add-on.

Fountain: wit studio.

Some of his stories take place before the main plot, while others are parallel and a few are after what happened in the series.

The only thing that can be done at the moment is to wait for more information to appear to learn more about the first animated film in this franchise.

Apart from Ranking of Kings we have more anime information at EarthGamer. Follow our news on Google news so as not to miss any.

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)