Every year, the consultant Jorge Giacobbe & Asociados spreads a particular ranking with the 100 most influential people in the country. There are politicians, economists, businessmen, entertainment people, journalists. Even some (several) are already dead. The unprecedented 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic, brought some surprises. But not at the top of the table. As in 2019, most of the 1,500 Argentines surveyed they chose Cristina Kirchner for that place. The former president’s is a gender exception: more than 80% of those elected are men. They also repeated on the podium Alberto Fernandez and Mauricio Macri, but they alternated places: the current president was second and the former, third.

The four that remain in the top ten they did have a strong rise compared to the previous period. The head of government Horacio Rodríguez LarretaIn keeping with the good performance it shows in almost all the polls, it went from 19th to 4th place. Diego Maradona, with his shocking death, rose from 14th to 5th. Jorge Lanata, with the return of Kirchnerism to power, improved six positions and figure 6. AND Patricia bullrich, rose from 17th to 7th. First important surprise: the change reached the holder of the PRO to surpass Juan Domingo Peron (8 °).

v 1.5 Ranking of influencers 2020 Based on a national survey of 1,500 cases. In number of votes. Tap to explore the data Source: Jorge Giacobbe & Asociados

Infographic: Clarion

Consolation for the justicialist General: his colleague José de San Martín was left out of the 10 first (he is now 11th). The cream of the 2020 ranking of Giacobbe they completed it Elisa Carrió (dropped from 8th to 9th) and the Pope Francisco (fell from 6th to 10th).

With respect to 2019, the others that fell from top ten they were the former governor Maria Eugenia Vidal (went from 4th to 13th); the current Buenos Aires president, Axel Kicillof (from 5th to 16th); and the driver Marcelo tinelli (from 7th to 21st).

Regarding the composition of the 100 most influential, there are 80 Argentines, 16 foreigners and 4 legal persons / other. AND 22 of the chosen are dead.

Voting and analysis system

To make the table, the firm offers a form with “10 blank boxes for the respondent to enter the people who, in their opinion, they consider influential.” Cristina, the most voted, was mentioned by 95.8%. Alberto Fernández for 94.3% and Macri for 92.3%.

He largest number is made up of politicians in general (25) and another predominant group are presidents and former presidents (20). They are followed by journalists (15). The rest is much more distributed.

v 1.5 Influencers Ranking 2020 II Based on a national survey of 1,500 cases. In number of votes.

Tap to explore the data Source: Jorge Giacobbe & Asociados

Infographic: Clarion

Jorge Giacobbe , the well-known consultant, a regular on TV and radio programs, analyzes the results. Among other things, it warns of the lack of weight figures in the ruling party and the absence of young people in the entire ranking:

– “In the ranking published last year, Alberto Fernández had placed himself in third place. We clarified then that years where the president is not the most influential tend to be chaotic. Just sitting in the presidential chair, he was overshadowed by the figure of Cristina Kirchner, in her explicit or tacit versions. And also by the outgoing Mauricio Macri. That is, because of the pair of opposites that dominated national politics for a long time. “

– “After a year of management, Alberto could barely climb the step where Macri was, who disappeared most of the year from national politics. Amen of the Fernández, the crisis of weight figures in the ruling party is evident, especially when thinking about the necessary relays for the following cycles. Kicillof and Máximo are in the top 20, with Sergio Massa 23rd. Below come the officials Guzmán, Ginés, Cafiero, Aníbal Fernández and Sergio Berni. Ten people out of a hundred. “

– “By main opposition, four They are placed within the top ten, although some are going and others are back. A substantial fact is that in the list we found no mentions of youth. Which alerts us and makes us think that in Argentina today young people do not influence as they should. And this is a big problem. “

– “The influences they are not only linked to power and decisions. They are very necessary to expand the possibilities of thought and enrich the questions. Without the influence of the young, these possibilities are impoverished and the visions of tomorrow are damaged “.

– “It is absurd that new topics (technological developments, gender conflicts, new pedagogies, etc.) are treated by third and fourth age people. The reality of the country wears down and engulfs the leadership. Meanwhile, many political spaces do not perceive that it is time to create supply for tomorrow. “

