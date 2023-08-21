The Argentine team led by Lionel Scaloni became champion in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, led by the best player in the world, Lionel Messi, but they are already focused on what will be the start of the South American qualifiers heading to the next World Cupthat of 2026, which will be in Mexico, Canada and the United States, and which will surely also feature Brazil, the country with the most world titles (5).
How have the South American teams fared in the Qualifiers to qualify? How many have been disputed? We review it below.
Since when have the South American Qualifiers been played?
The first World Cup (Uruguay 1930) was the only one that did not have qualifying rounds.
In Italy 1934, Argentina and Brazil qualified automatically before the defections of Bolivia, Paraguay, Peru, Chile and Uruguay.
In 1938, Brazil was the only representative of the continent, before the withdrawal of Argentina (in disagreement with the headquarters granted to France) and Chile, in solidarity.
In Brazil 1950, in addition to the organizer, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay qualified without playing qualifiers.
As of Switzerland 1954, the qualifiers began in Conmebol, divided by groups, where the first of each one qualified.
What is the ranking of historical winners of the South American Qualifiers?
Starting from France 1998, the format was modified and the qualifying process was as it is now: by a single general table. Argentina was first in France 1998 and Korea 2002, while Brazil in Germany 2006 and South Africa 2010. In 2014, the greatest world champion qualified directly by being the organizer, so Argentina once again led the table. In Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022, the “Verdeamarelha” prevailed again.
In conclusion, Brazil has 4 leaders in Qualifying, against 3 for Argentina.
