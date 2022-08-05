The ranking of “Forbes” billionaires contains 51 Italians, in spite of the crisis

The number 58 of “Forbes”a periodical of the BFC Media group, contains the usual annual list of Billionaires. This year there are 2,688 people with nine-figure assets and 51 of these are in Italy, which thus ranks ninth in the ranking of countries with the highest number of billionaires.

At the head of the Italian billionaires there is firmly Giovanni Ferrero, “Mister Nutella“, to which the title of richest in Italy goes, ahead of Giorgio Armanisecond, and Silvio Berlusconi in third place.

However, this year’s Italian ranking saw some new entries such as Giuseppe Crippathe character chosen by the Director Alessandro Mauro Rossi for the cover story, which candidly stated that he found out he was a billionaire because he wrote it “Forbes”.

They also entered the rankings Susan Carol Holland, Isabella Seragnoli, Federico De Nora, Stefania Triva And Danilo Iervolino. The latter, moreover, is the publisher of both “Forbes” and “L’Espresso”, but his name appeared among the richest in Italy well before entering the media sector.

