Calenda and Renzi still penalized by the breakup. Meloni and the political project of creating a new “party of the nation”

2023 is coming to an end, and it's time to take stock. How did the parties and leaders fare? Let's start with the government. The Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, maintains a 42% confidence rating (source: Istituto Piepoli) and above all his party, Fratelli d'Italia, has a voting intention firmly placed between 29 and 30 percent. If we take into account that, at the European elections four years ago, FdI had obtained just 6.5%, we realize that 2023 was certainly Giorgia Meloni's year. After winning the 2022 elections, you managed to install a government that appears stable and is beginning to take root in the system of power and in national popular culture itself.

Among the leaders most appreciated by Italians today we certainly find Antonio Tajani, leader of Forza Italia and Foreign Minister in the Meloni government, with an approval rating of around 33%. Tajani played a mediating role between the different components of the majority and represented the more moderate and pro-European wing of the centre-right. He also contributed to relaunching Forza Italia, which has gained support and stands at between 7 and 8 percent of voting intentions. If we take into account the fact that, in the meantime, he has disappeared Silvio BerlusconiTajani deserves credit for having wisely managed a rather complicated political situation.

If Meloni and Tajani are placed on the first two positions on the 2023 podium, who could take third place? The answer to this question is not easy, since the other three main political forces have not shown significant changes in performance from the 2022 elections to today. Elly Schlein's Democratic Party fluctuates between 19 and 20 percentGiuseppe Conte's M5S between 16 and 17, while the League does not move significantly from 9.

In many respects, these three leaders should be placed ex aequo in third place, because their political positions still appear uncertain. Schlein he has not yet made a real turning point in the Democratic Party, compared to the previous secretariat, and his party is halfway between being an establishment party and being able to become a more movement-oriented party. With you he started off well giving the impression of being able to overtake the Democratic Party in terms of consensus, but for a few months now his race to overtake has come to an end. In the end, Matteo Salvini he has indeed found a new personal movement in the role of Minister of Infrastructure, but it is not clear on which distinctive issues the League will play its political game in the coming months and years, starting from the important appointment of the spring European elections. However, precisely because of his newfound movement, we can give third place to Salvini.

For the center and the left-left the balance is more critical. Matteo Renzi and Carlo Calenda are still feeling the negative effects of the breakup of their political project, with the consequent loss of credibility. The Italian Left and the Greens have not yet managed to find a way to intercept the area of ​​economic-social hardship, which is growing in Italy too. And +Europa, wherever you want to place it, has not made any moves that could lead to a growth of its electoral niche.

Ultimately, 2023 was essentially a year of consolidation of the 2022 electoral results, and was in fact mainly characterized by the rise of the character of Giorgia Meloni and for his now increasingly evident political project of giving life to a new “party of the nation”.

