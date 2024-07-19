Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 07/19/2024 – 7:00

The 2024 edition of Kantar’s Brand Inclusion Index (BII) research indicates that consumers identify Google as the most inclusive company in the world.

The survey takes into account consumers’ perceptions of a brand’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) and what they see, feel, think and how they consider it within this universe. Within the survey, respondents were asked to name the brand they consider most inclusive.

The top 10 global brands at BII 2024 were:

1.Google

2. Amazon

3. Nike

4. Dove

5. McDonald’s

6.Netflix

7. Coca-Cola

8. Adidas

9.Disney

10. Apple

Among Brazilians, 43% of people were able to name a company, revealing Natura, O Boticário and Globo as the main positive examples, demonstrating a genuine commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion.

“Our analysis shows that the most inclusive brands have three things in common: a well-thought-out and committed long-term DEI strategy, good creative execution, and courage,” says Rafael Farias Teixeira, marketing executive at Kantar Insights Brazil.

The Brand Inclusion Index 2024 was conducted with more than 23,000 people in 18 countries. In Brazil, the opinions of 1,012 individuals from four underrepresented groups were assessed: women, black and brown people, people with disabilities (PWDs) and the LGBTQIA+ community.

The study revealed that 86% of Brazilians consider it important for the companies they buy from to actively promote diversity and inclusion in their own businesses or in society as a whole – the global figure is 75%. And 88% of Brazilians say that diversity and inclusion are important to them, while globally this figure is 79%.