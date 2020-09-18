From October 1st, the general travel warning for countries outside the EU will be lifted. Even then, unlimited travel will not be possible. In the future, the Federal Foreign Office wants to assess the situation in each individual country very differently.

TTurquoise blue water, snow-white sand and lots of sun – the Spiaggia dei Conigli in southern Italy is a dream for sun worshipers and bathers. The beach is located on Isola dei Conigli off the south coast of Lampedusa. Translated, Spiaggia dei Conigli means Rabbit Beach. Long-ears don’t hop over the sand here, but visitors can expect Caribbean flair without having to fly halfway around the world.

So it is hardly surprising that the Spiaggia dei Conigli is at the top of the Tripadvisor ranking of the most beautiful beaches in Europe. For the ranking “Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020” the travel portal has reviews from travelers Tripadvisor evaluated over a period of one year. Both the quality and the quantity of reviews from travelers played a role.

Kleftiko Beach on Milos Island came in second. It is located in Greece, which is represented three times in the top ten. The beach on the south coast of the small island of Elafonissi ranks seventh and the bay of Balos on Crete came ninth.

Not only in southern Europe, beaches make the hearts of many holidaymakers beat faster, as shown by Luskentyre Bay on the island of Lewis and Harris, which made it to third place. In view of the water temperatures, bathing can be a real challenge here, but the landscape is all the more enchanting. And surfers also get their money’s worth, because there is plenty of space and wind.

Spain should of course not be missing in such a ranking and is represented in fifth place with Platja de Ses Illetes on the Balearic island of Formentera (fourth place) and Playa de La Concha, the beach in the Basque city of San Sebastián. Right behind is Woolacombe Beach in Devon, a county in the south-west of England, eighth place went to Italy with Cala Mariolu in Sardinia, and tenth place went to Black Sand Beach in Iceland:

1st place: Spiaggia dei Conigli (Isola dei Conigli, Italy)

Off the south coast of Lampedusa, on a small island, lies the Spiaggia dei Conigli, the Rabbit Beach. There are no rabbits here, but fantastic conditions for bathing Source: Getty Images / Maremagnum

Rank 2: Kleftiko Beach (Milos, Cyclades, Greece)

Rock gates and protective rock ledges – Kleftiko Beach is one of the most spectacular places on the Greek Cyclades island of Milos Source: Getty Images / Manuel Breva Colmeiro

3rd place: Luskentyre (Outer Hebrides, Scotland)

Luskentyre Bay is on Lewis and Harris Island. The beaches in the Hebrides are an insider tip in the surfing scene because there is space here and there is always wind Source: Getty Images / Paul Carroll and Mhairi Carroll

4th place: Platja de Ses Illetes (Formentera, Spain)

It doesn’t always have to be Mallorca: the dream beach of Platja de Ses Illetes is located in a nature reserve on the Balearic island of Formentera Source: Getty Images / David Navarro Azurmendi

Rank 5: Playa de La Concha (San Sebastián, Spain)

Fifth place in the ranking shows that city beaches can also inspire enthusiasm: La Concha beach in the Basque town of San Sebastián is 1.5 kilometers long Source: Getty Images / www.christophefaugere.com

Rank 6: Woolacombe Beach (Devon, England)

It can be stormy in Devon, a county in the south-west of England. But that doesn’t detract from the beauty of Woolacombe Bay Source: Getty Images / Sandra Clegg

Rank 7: Elafonissi beach (Crete, Greece)

This wonderful beach is located on the south coast of the small Greek island of Elafonissi in the southwest of Crete. A nature trail leads through the nature reserve of the island Source: Getty Images / David C Tomlinson

Rank 8: Cala Mariolu (Sardinia, Italy)

Not only nice for sunbathing, but also for diving: Cala Mariolu is a small hidden bay on the coast of Sardinia that is difficult to reach by land Source: Universal Images Group via Getty Images / REDA & CO

Rank 9: beach of Balos (Crete, Greece)

And once again Crete: The bay of Balos with the lagoon Gramvousa is one of the highlights in the west of the island, alongside Elafonisi and the Samaria Gorge Source: Getty Images / maydays

Rank 10: Black Sand Beach (Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland)

Reynisfjara in Iceland is a magical place. Basalt columns line the black lava beach, and bizarre rock formations rise off the coast Source: Getty Images / Suttipong Sutiratanachai

