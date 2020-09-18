These ten European beaches are most loved by vacationers
Hidden bays, great diving conditions, white sand: a travel portal has identified the most popular beaches in Europe for vacationers. One country even made it into the ranking of the ten most beautiful beaches three times.
TTurquoise blue water, snow-white sand and lots of sun – the Spiaggia dei Conigli in southern Italy is a dream for sun worshipers and bathers. The beach is located on Isola dei Conigli off the south coast of Lampedusa. Translated, Spiaggia dei Conigli means Rabbit Beach. Long-ears don’t hop over the sand here, but visitors can expect Caribbean flair without having to fly halfway around the world.
So it is hardly surprising that the Spiaggia dei Conigli is at the top of the Tripadvisor ranking of the most beautiful beaches in Europe. For the ranking “Travelers’ Choice Awards 2020” the travel portal has reviews from travelers Tripadvisor evaluated over a period of one year. Both the quality and the quantity of reviews from travelers played a role.
Kleftiko Beach on Milos Island came in second. It is located in Greece, which is represented three times in the top ten. The beach on the south coast of the small island of Elafonissi ranks seventh and the bay of Balos on Crete came ninth.
Not only in southern Europe, beaches make the hearts of many holidaymakers beat faster, as shown by Luskentyre Bay on the island of Lewis and Harris, which made it to third place. In view of the water temperatures, bathing can be a real challenge here, but the landscape is all the more enchanting. And surfers also get their money’s worth, because there is plenty of space and wind.
Spain should of course not be missing in such a ranking and is represented in fifth place with Platja de Ses Illetes on the Balearic island of Formentera (fourth place) and Playa de La Concha, the beach in the Basque city of San Sebastián. Right behind is Woolacombe Beach in Devon, a county in the south-west of England, eighth place went to Italy with Cala Mariolu in Sardinia, and tenth place went to Black Sand Beach in Iceland:
1st place: Spiaggia dei Conigli (Isola dei Conigli, Italy)
Rank 2: Kleftiko Beach (Milos, Cyclades, Greece)
3rd place: Luskentyre (Outer Hebrides, Scotland)
4th place: Platja de Ses Illetes (Formentera, Spain)
Rank 5: Playa de La Concha (San Sebastián, Spain)
Rank 6: Woolacombe Beach (Devon, England)
Rank 7: Elafonissi beach (Crete, Greece)
Rank 8: Cala Mariolu (Sardinia, Italy)
Rank 9: beach of Balos (Crete, Greece)
Rank 10: Black Sand Beach (Vík í Mýrdal, Iceland)
