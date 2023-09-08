There are two symbols that Claudio Ranieri has chosen as places of his heart in that Cagliari which, in terms of football, has revived, re-enthusiasted, rekindled passion: “The Castle with the Bastion of Saint Remy and the basilica of Bonaria for the religious aspect. I go to mass “. Cagliari is devoted to the Roman coach who goes to restaurants in the city with his inseparable wife Rosanna, while maintaining an exceptional form. “The amatriciana is still my top, but I’m on a diet. I can’t train, I have pain everywhere”.