Claudio Ranieri, as usual, has no problem saying what he thinks. The Roman coach, after the home defeat against Inter, presented himself to the microphones of Dazn to comment on his match. Nearing 72, Ranieri has very clear ideas for his future: “Cagliari will be my last club, it’s nice to have started and finished here.” On the possibility of coaching a national team, he then launched a dig at Roberto Mancini: “Should an offer arrive that I like, I’ll go. Saudi? I wouldn’t have gone, I like having stimuli other than money”.