Rania Youssef to “Dunia Al-Ittihad”: Washing and shrouding are the cruelest scenes in my life

Ali Abdel Rahman (Cairo)

Viewers and critics interact positively and negatively with the influential scenes in the Ramadan series, including the scene of a woman losing her only daughter, and washing and shrouding, which are majestic positions in the series “Kings of Jadana”. Social Media.

After the scene, Rania topped the electronic search engines, and a large number of communication pioneers praised her dramatic performance in it. Rania Youssef revealed to “Al-Ittihad” that filming the scene took 5 full hours, due to the varied reaction that combines a physical and nervous breakdown after the death of my daughter, “Habiba”, whose role is embodied by the child Karma Youssef, and the failure to understand the loss of my only daughter.

Regarding the washing and shrouding scene, she explained that it is one of the harshest dramatic scenes that have embodied her throughout her artistic career, and the events of the series revolve in the context of a social drama about two friends who have a work relationship, and they are exposed to many crises, and each tries to help the other overcome them.

The work is written by Mohamed Sayed Bashir, Abeer Suleiman Workshop, and directed by Ahmed Khaled Moussa, and co-stars Amr Saad and Mustafa Shaaban.

On the other hand, Youssef is a guest of honor in the series “All We Separate”, and embodies the character of a Upper Egyptian girl with a reputation and a good biography. Galilee.

Rania is waiting for the release of her movie “High Walls”, and embodies the character of a famous artist, and is accused of a drug case that enters prison, and tries to restore her prestige and dignity in the artistic community after her release from prison, and because of revenge she loses everything.