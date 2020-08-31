E.t are not many countries with two queens: In Spain it is Letizia and Sofía, in the Netherlands it is Máxima and Beatrix – and in Jordan it is Rania and Nur. While Máxima has an extremely good relationship with her mother-in-law, who is officially only a princess, the relationship between Letizia and her mother-in-law is at least as tense as the relationship between Rania and Nur, the widow of King Hussein.

One of the reasons is said to be that it was not Nur’s son Hamsa, but Hussein’s first-born Abdullah as well as the crown prince who ascended the throne in 1999. Since then, the Palestinian Rania al Yasin has been the official queen of Jordan, alongside Hussein’s fourth wife Nur, who was allowed to keep her title.

Jordan is only slightly larger than Austria. However, as a direct descendant of the Prophet Muhammad, the Jordanian king is highly regarded and influential in the Muslim world. Rania is not only perceived internationally, she is admired and valued almost everywhere for her commitment to equal rights for women and children.

Devout Muslims, but also parts of the conservative Bedouin tribes in Jordan, however, hostile the studied finance and administration scientist because of her appearance in public. Rania, who is a flawless beauty in the classical sense, does not wear a veil. She regularly plays on social media, she has more than six million followers on Instagram and more than ten million followers on Twitter. She likes to show private pictures of her family through these channels. King Abdullah II and his wife Rania have four children: two sons and two daughters. Crown Prince Hussein, the eldest son, is already 26 years old, Haschem, the youngest, is 15.

Rania, who was born in 1970 in Kuwait and who went to Jordan with her family during the second Gulf War in 1991 to pursue a career in the kingdom in the financial sector, wants to break down prejudices against the Arab world. Her motto is: “We shouldn’t judge people through the prism of our own prejudices.” The Jordanian Queen Rania will be 50 years old this Monday.