In Jordan, the aura of frivolity and scandalous pageantry surrounding the celebration of his 40th birthday is still remembered with indignation. More than 600 guests, many of them arrived from abroad, were transported to the desert natural space of Wadi Rum, scene of the adventures of Lawrence of Arabia. The Hashemite Royal House did not then spare the expense of lighting and plant decoration in the middle of the arid villages in the south of the country that lack electricity.

A decade later, Rania of Jordan seems to be remorseful for having behaved, on the eve of the outbreak of the Arab Spring, like Marie Antoinette splurging shortly before the storming of the Bastille. Born in Kuwait on August 31, 1970 into an exiled Palestinian family, Rania al Yassin, now turns 50 showing maturity in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. Gone are her luxurious vacations in Milan or the Côte d’Azur, or the days of sailing with Bono, leader of U2 and one of her many famous friends.

The consort of commoner origin has taken refuge in her successful reign over social networks to dispel shadows of the past and send a message of sobriety embodied in her own image, an icon of feminine modernity in the Arab world and revered in Western coated paper. The magazines of the heart have rushed, precisely, to spread the good news of the photographs of their posing prior to the birthday celebration.

In one of them, she appears with a long-sleeved dress “made of white crepe, round neck with embroidery and filigree Arabic cut at the hips and chest” from the 2018 collection of the Lebanese brand Ashi Studio, according to the authoritative description of Hello!. With regal bearing, the outfit is a sympathetic wink to the victims and affected by the brutal explosion that devastated downtown Beirut at the beginning of August.

In her fifties, Rania from Jordan especially shows her maturity in another image, relatively informal, in jeans and a navy blue sweater with “puff sleeves”. It is not difficult to imagine her in this guise in the Amman’s royal palace office that manages her social media accounts, where she truly is sovereign. It has about 17 million followers on Facebook, 10.4 On twitter and something more than six On Instagram, in whose imagery he lavishes, without forgetting other visual platforms such as YouTube. In a matter of minutes, official activities and private milestones go around the world.

In addition, the representation of elegance that a large family projects is the main asset in the networks of the Hashemite consort. Her three oldest children have taken flight to gain their own notoriety in recent years. For studying and graduating in the United States – the heir to the throne, Hussein, 25, and Princess Imam, 23 – or, like her younger sister, Salma, 19, for having become the first female pilot of the Forces Armed. Only the youngest, 14-year-old Hashem, is still with a low profile of viral algorithms as he faces high school at the International Academy of Amman, the bilingual English school founded by his mother in 2004 and in which all his siblings preceded him .

Having initially overcome the stage in which the aesthetic touches seemed to have altered her appearance, the Jordanian queen dedicates herself to preserving the continuity of the monarchy by way of shared celebrity. Meanwhile, her husband balances between the White House and the Palestinian Authority, or Israel and Lebanon, in the whirlwind of the Middle East. Rania has had to learn to adapt. Her marriage to a prince who was not destined for the throne was turned upside down when King Hussein named his son Abdullah his heir just two weeks before his death in 1999. Since then the royal couple has led the Hashemite dynasty, which claims to be a descendant. direct from the prophet Muhammad.

Daughter of the Palestinian diaspora – her father was a doctor originally from Tulkarem, in the northern West Bank under Israeli occupation – she studied Business Administration and Management in Cairo before settling in Amman, where her family had moved after the invasion of Kuwait for Iraq. She worked in the commercial departments of Citibank and Apple in the Jordanian capital before meeting Prince Abdullah in January 1993. They were married five months later. At the recent 27th anniversary of her wedding, she proclaimed on social media her devotion to her husband in such an idyllic way that it didn’t seem real. “How not to fall in love with this smile, again and again for 27 years”, wrote next to the emoticon of a red heart.

Her status as a Palestinian exile who does not cover herself with the Islamic veil has led to successive controversies with Jordan’s conservative Bedouin elite. The Transjordan (originating from the eastern bank of the Jordan) do not look favorably on the rise of the population coming from the West Bank (western bank). Palestinians make up half of the roughly seven million citizens with full citizenship in a country that is home to nearly ten million people, including refugees and immigrants.

To a certain extent, their marriage bridged both demographic shores. Between posados ​​and post On Instagram, the consort has led campaigns against the mistreatment and sexual abuse of minors or against so-called honor crimes (murders of women within families) that have earned her popular sympathy. In her late 50s, Rania of Jordan remains in the global spotlight after two decades of cover photos in her reign.