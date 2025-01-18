Donald Trump’s communications office is working overtime in these hours prior to his inauguration on Monday as new president of the United States and with the idea of ​​raising the level and category of the event, he managed to bring together Queen Rania of Jordan with Melania Trump, the tycoon’s wife, in a meeting that took place in Palm Beach, Florida, on Thursday afternoon. and there has been Fotos and other curiosities.

The meeting was hosted by Donald Trump’s wife and the presidential advisors, who took pains to convey that the meeting focused on issues that affect both: the well-being of children and the importance of improving access to quality education.

They did it in the mansion that Donald Trump has there, a spectacular property valued at 10 million euros which the magnate acquired in 1985 and which has private access to its own beach, golf course, spa, seven tennis courts, several restaurants and a few other boutiques.

“It was a pleasure”

Naturally, there were reactions on social networks from those interested themselves and Queen Rania wrote the following: «It was a pleasure to be with the first lady again incoming United States, Melania Trump, in Florida yesterday.









In a published image, the Jordanian monarch appeared radiant with a dark-colored dress, while Melania Trump, about to resume her role as First Lady of the United States, wore a sleeveless off-white dress.

It is likely that both They will avoid discussing political issues so as not to cloud such a pleasant encounter. Since the outbreak of the war between Palestine and Israel, Rania from Jordan has visited the United States several times with the aim of crudely exposing the daily lives of thousands of people in the devastated Gaza Strip. For her part, Melania Trump has always avoided publicly expressing her opinion in international conflicts.

The glamorous meeting comes days before President-elect Donald Trump is officially named as the 47th president of the United States to succeed Joe Biden after his unappealable electoral victory against Kamala Harris, the Democratic candidate.

That anecdote about Rania with Melania

It was the third official meeting between the two women, although apparently this has been the warmest and Melania, 54, gave a nice welcome to the queen, also 54, before moving on to have lunch scheduled. The two women last appeared together during Queen Rania and King Abdullah’s visit to the White House in 2018.

Last year, Melanie and the Queen, both committed to children’s rights to quality education, visited Excel Academy, a chartered public school for girls in Washington DC, where the two showed off their blossoming friendship.

Before participating in a discussion with students, parents and teachers from the school, the two shared a moment that many remember. Thus, Melanie laughingly said to Rania from Jordan: «You have grown a lot». To which the queen replied: “Oh, I think it’s my chair.” Adjusting his seat, he added: “Let me come down to Earth.”