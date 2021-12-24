Tunisia (dpa)

German coach Ralph Rangnick is looking forward to the promising Tunisian player Hannibal Majbri, who is in the youth ranks, joining the first team permanently before the end of this year, according to the club’s official website today, Friday.

Hannibal resumed his training with the team yesterday, Thursday, after his participation with the Tunisian team in the Arab Cup hosted by Qatar, during which the “Carthage Eagles” lost in the final match against Algeria 0-2 in the overtime period.

“Hannibal trained for the first time here since I came after his return from the Arab Cup, unfortunately for us and him he will leave us again to participate in the African Cup of Nations next January,” Rangnick said in statements carried by the club’s official website.

18-year-old Hannibal showed great levels with the Tunisian national team during the Arab Cup matches in Qatar, where he won the best player award in two matches and contributed to the Carthage Eagles reaching the final match.

“I watched the final before he was substituted and I am fully aware that we have another very talented player coming from the youth team, and I hope after the African Nations Cup that he can train with us on a regular basis and be part of our group.”

Rangnick’s policies are based on a commitment to support emerging talent from the club’s academy, and this has enabled players such as Charlie Savage, Zidane Iqbal, Taden Manji, Shula Schurter and Anthony Ilanga to make their debut against the Swiss side Young Boys in the Champions League.

“I think this has always been part of the club’s DNA and it has been under Sir Alex Ferguson for 27 years,” Rangnick said.

The coach continued: “It is not only about the youth, it is also about talent and having the right personality and mentality, and if these things are available together, of course I will thank as many of these young players as possible, we already have three, four or five in our team, and it is important for me to develop these players.”