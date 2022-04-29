Berlin (DPA)

German coach Ralf Rangnick announced that he took over the position of coach of the Austrian national team under a contract that initially runs until the European Nations Cup “Euro 2024”, scheduled in Germany, but that he will continue to work with Manchester United in an advisory position.

This came hours after Rangnick denied rumors about his early departure from Manchester United to take up his new position.

Rangnick, 63, said in a statement issued today: It is an honor for me to take the position of coach of the Austrian national team.

Rangnick had previously stated: What I can say and confirm is that I will definitely continue in a consultant position at Manchester United after the end of the season and for the next two years.

Rangnick will replace Franco Voda, who left the Austrian national team coach, after losing to Wales in the semi-finals of the European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup.

In the event that the Austrian team qualified for the Euro 2024 finals under the leadership of Rangnick, his contract will be extended until the 2026 World Cup.

Rangnick is currently in charge of coaching Manchester United on a temporary basis, and he will leave the position at the end of the season, to continue his work with Manchester United through a consultant position, while Eric Ten Hag will take over the position of coach of Manchester as of the first of next July.

Rangnick will also be required to prepare the Austrian national team before facing its Croatian counterpart on the third of June in the European Nations League. Three days later, the Austrian team will play its first home match under the leadership of Rangnick, where it will face its Danish counterpart in Vienna.

It was reported that Rangnick was a candidate for the position of coach of the German national team, succeeding Joachim Loew, after Euro 2020, but Hansi Flick took over the position to replace Loew.

Rangnick’s name rose through his training for Hoffenheim and Leipzig, and he worked as the sporting director of the Russian club Lokomotiv Moscow, before moving to temporarily train Manchester United.