Anwar Ibrahim (Cairo)

German coach Ralf Rangnick admitted that his team is not a candidate to reach the fourth place that qualifies it to play in the European Champions League next season, given the difficulties it is facing at the present time, with regard to results.

After falling into the trap of a 1-1 draw at home and among its fans in “Old Trafford”, against Leicester City in the “31st round” of the English Premier League, the team became in a very bad situation, as it only won one of its matches. The last six in various competitions.

“United” occupies sixth place in the league, 3 points behind Arsenal, which is fourth, and this difference may increase tomorrow to 6 points, if the “Gunners” beat Crystal Palace.

Rangnick was not happy as he answered the journalists’ questions, in particular their question about the team’s position regarding the Champions League, and he replied angrily: I am not a fortune-teller, and that is why I do not know where United will go next season.

He added: We can finish the season at the best level if we work well, me, the players and the rest of the technical staff, but I say that does not necessarily mean that we reached the fourth place, pointing out that the Leicester City match did not improve the team’s position, or its placement in the league table, because losing two points, Posture does not improve at all.

Rangink prefers to take the matches, one after the other, meaning that he prepares from now on for the next match when he is a guest of Everton at “Goodison Park”, and said: “I think that the team’s results were better in the matches we played away from our stadium so far, we only lost one match.” Only outside Old Trafford, so we have to get the three points from the Toffees, and then we think about the next Norwich game, and we play it at Old Trafford, and so on until the end of the season, and there is nothing else to do than that.

He added: It is not useful to look at the league standings every week or to speculate, expect what might happen, and calculate the points we need, and the sure thing is that we are not yet candidates for fourth place.