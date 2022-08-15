This Tuesday the first leg of the Champions League play-offs will be staged: a seat will be played for the group draw which will take place on 25 August

180 minutes for a place in the Champions League groups. The stakes are very high for Rangers and PSV who on the evening of Tuesday 16 August take the field for the first act of the play-offs. Two teams with moderate European appeal, both in the Europa League last year. But if the Dutch went out in the groups – then lost in the quarter-finals of the Conference – the Scots have instead cherished the dream of lifting the cup. Only the missed penalty by former Juventus player Ramsey delivered the trophy to Eintracht.

WITH THE THRILL – It was not a simple qualifying round that the two teams faced at the beginning of August. Tavernier and his teammates risked, and not a little, against the Belgian team of Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: the 2-0 of the first leg was overturned by the British with a 3-0 for strong hearts. The PSV would have had some more mitigating circumstances, considering the opponent. The Dutch have snatched the passage of the round against Monaco, only in extra time of the return thanks to the definitive seal of Luuk De Jong, on his return from his experience in the Blaugrana shirt. See also WTCR | Ambitious goals for Hyundai and BRC at the Hungaroring

MOMENT OF FORM – The respective championships have started a few days ago. Two out of two victories for PSV, immediately paired with Ajax in what promises to be yet another duel for the title. And immediately two goals: 4 goals to Emmen and 5 to Go Ahead Eagles, complete with a brace for the talked about prodigy Xavi Simons. In Scotland the scenario is the same, or almost the same: Rangers have won the first 3 games and are in command together with Celtic.

QUOTAS – The odds run on the edge of balance for the first leg. The Rangers are slightly ahead for the bookies, thanks to the home factor: 1 at Ibrox is played at 2.45 on Goldbet, 2.48 on Leovegas and 2.50 on Bet365. The external success of PSV was higher, at 2.63 on Betfair, at 2.70 on Better and 2.80 on Leovegas. Equal is the least probable option on paper: it goes from 3.20 on novibet, to 3.25 on PlanetWin, up to 3.30 offered by Bet365. See also Luis Díaz, does he look alike or not? His appearance in the Fifa 23 video game is revealed

PRONOSTIC – The Champions League precedents between the two teams are too long-lived to have reliable references: the head to head claims 3 victories for the Scots, with a draw, even if the last direct match dates back to the 1999-2000 season. Returning to the present, Rangers and PSV enjoy a prolific attack, as opposed to a decidedly revisable defensive phase: the prediction, therefore, goes towards a double chance with both teams to score. The 1x + Goal is played at 2.15 on Sisal Matchpoint, at 2.25 on Snai which offers the same odds proposed on the Goldbet board.

August 15 – 12:40

