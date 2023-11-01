Marcus Semien homered and tripled for five runs, and Corey Seager homered for the second straight day and drove in two runs to help the

Texas Rangers They beat this Tuesday 7-11 at the Arizona Diamondbacks and are one win away from achieving the first World Series in their history.

With the victory at Chase Field, the Rangers (3-1) obtained their tenth consecutive victory as visitors in the postseason, to command the duel for the title of Major League champions, which is scheduled for the best of seven games. In addition to those produced by Semien and Seager, the Texas team had two RBIs and two runs scored by Travis Jankowski, who entered the lineup to replace Cuban Adolis García, who was removed from the Rangers’ World Series roster due to who suffers from a moderate left oblique strain, the team reported this Tuesday.

The Rangers, who also announced the departure of Max Scherzer from their Fall Classic roster due to spasms affecting the veteran pitcher’s lower back, handed the ball to left-hander Andrew Heaney (1- 0), who completed five innings of just one run and struck out three batters to take the win.

The Diamonbacks had Lourdes Gurriel, who homered and drove in four runs, as their main man on offense, followed by Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno, who scored twice and drove in two runs. For his part, the Dominican Ketel Marte managed to extend his record of consecutive games hitting for a hit in the postseason to 20.

The Rangers posted the first of two five-run attacks after two outs in the second inning to take command of the game. The first round came due to uncontrolled pitching by Dominican Miguel Castro, when he faced his compatriot Leody Taveras, which allowed Josh Jung to score from the third base.

Semien hit a two-run triple off Castro, which set the stage for Seager’s two-run shot. With a five-run lead (5-0), the Rangers returned to the attack in the third inning, in which they again stepped on the plate five times, after two outs. Travis Jankowski doubled to right field to produce the first two runs for the

Rangers in the third act.

Semien was in charge of completing the fierce attack of the Texas team, with a great shot that ended up in the left field stands of Chase Field, in front of the pitching of the Dominican Luis Frías, adding three more laps on the scoreboard for Bruce’s team. Bochy. The Diamondbacks got on the board in the fourth inning, when Cuban Lourdes Gurriel hit a sacrifice fly to lead Venezuelan Gabriel Moreno to the buzzer. In the eighth inning, Jonah Heim hit a solo home run to continue leading the Rangers on the scoreboard.

The locals reacted by scoring four times at the end of that eighth inning, driven by a sacrifice fly by Tommy Phan and the remaining three came from a home run by Gurriel, with two men in circulation.

In the ninth, Moreno hit a two-run single, one of them scored by the Dominican Geraldo Perdomo, to continue bringing the Diamondbacks closer, who despite the effort came up short. Dominican José Leclerc retired a batter for the Rangers. Joe Mantiply (0-1) allowed one run in 1.1 innings, but that was enough for him to lose the game.

EFE

