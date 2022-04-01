Rangers FC has withdrawn from an invitational tournament in Australia after a protest from supporters. The Scottish club of coach Giovanni van Bronckhorst would compete in Sydney against rival Celtic.

‘The Old Firm’ on Australian soil, the first ever to be played outside of Scotland, would partly be devoted to Ange Postecoglou, now Celtic’s coach. Postecoglou was the head coach of the Australian national team for several years and is very popular in the country.

Rangers FC fans recently expressed their dismay at the friendly match on Australian soil. As a club, they did not want to participate in a special reception for the opponent’s trainer. During the league game against Dundee, on March 20, they threw attributes on the field.

Giovanni van Bronckhorst (l) and Ange Postecoglou during Celtic – Rangers earlier this year. © AFP



The organization says it is disappointed that Rangers FC does not fulfill its contractual obligations. “By changing their minds, the Rangers board has disappointed many fans in Australia and the Asian region. We will now consult with our shareholders before determining our response,” the statement read. See also Australia denies favorable treatment to Djokovic, but there is discomfort

The tournament will be played from November 16 to 20, during the break of the season due to the World Cup in Qatar. Australian clubs Western Sydney Wanderers and Sydney FC are also taking part.