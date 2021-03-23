In the National Hockey League (NHL) regular season, the New York Rangers beat the Buffalo Sabers 5-3 on their ice, making them their 14th consecutive defeat.

The winners were scored by Kaapo Kakko (28th, 60th minutes), Chris Krider (31, 46), Adam Fox (39). Rasmus Asplund (24), Dylan Cosens (42) and Jeff Skinnerm (45) scored for Buffalo.Sport-Express“.

Russian Rangers forward Artemy Panarin gave three assists, spending 20 minutes 26 seconds on the ice and thus scored 28 points (eight goals + 20 assists) in 20 games. His teammate, also a Russian, Pavel Buchnevich, also scored one successful pass.

The Rangers will play their next match on March 26 away against Philadelphia. Buffalo will play away with Pittsburgh on 25 March.

The Blue Shirts, with 32 points in 31 meetings, are ranked 6th in the NHL Eastern Division standings. Buffalo Sabers are at the bottom of the table with 16 points.

On March 20, the New York Rangers were defeated by the Washington Capitals in an NHL regular season match. The meeting ended with the score 1: 2.