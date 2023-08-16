PSV will take on Rangers FC next week with a ticket for the group stage of the Champions League. A visit to the Swiss Servette made it 1-1, which after the 2-1 win from the first leg meant that the Scots qualified for the play-offs. At the same time, PSV no longer ran into problems at Sturm Graz, making it a reunion with Rangers for the Eindhoven team.

At Ibrox, Rangers had failed to get the job done a week earlier and take an even bigger step towards the final hurdle for reaching the Champions League. In Glasgow it remained with ‘only’ a 2-1 victory for the Scots, so that Servette could still hope for a turnaround. In a sold-out Stade de Geneve for the first time in twenty years, 30,000 frenzied fans created a Champions League-worthy atmosphere right from the start.

They saw how Servette immediately had a great chance in the opening phase, but was kept from scoring beautifully by goalkeeper Jack Butland. Not much later, the home team swept Rangers’ advantage through Dereck Kutesa off the table. The Swiss placed the ball in front of his right with one touch and shot it into the far top corner: 1-0.

Dereck Kutesa opened the scoring in Geneva. © ANP/EPA



In the first half, the Scots then had the chance to equalize. Danilo, who came over from Feyenoord, missed an open goal, which immediately brought the thoughts of the Scots back to Sam Lammers’ gigantic opportunity a week earlier. On the other side, Butland was in turn important for Rangers, after goalscorer Kutesa did not keep the overview and went for his own success. See also Talking for four hours does not yield much for the cabinet and farmers

James Tavernier heads in the 1-1. © ANP/EPA

Shortly after the break, Rangers seized the initiative again in Geneva, both on the field and on the scoreboard. Borna Barisic’s cross was tailor-made, after which captain James Tavernier was one step ahead of the Swiss defender at the far post: 1-1 and 2-3 over two games. With Lammers and Cyriel Dessers also within the line after an hour, Michael Beale’s team had to win the match. The latter hit the post fifteen minutes before the end, but that was without consequences, as no more goals were scored. Just like last season, Rangers became the opponent of PSV in the play-offs of the Champions League. Then the team from Eindhoven decided the game with a draw (2-2), but things went wrong in the Philips Stadium (0-1). PSV will first play at Ibrox next Tuesday or Wednesday. A week later, the return follows at home.

Leading role for Chery at Maccabi Haifa

Thanks to Tjaronn Chery, Maccabi Haifa also reached the play-offs of the Champions League. The midfielder, born in The Hague, provided the assists on the goals of his teammates Frantzdy Pierrot and Dia Saba in the won home game against Slovan Bratislava (3-1) of the third preliminary round of the royal class. The club from Israel already won the away game 2-1 in Slovakia last week. See also Greens and left call for a new model as a successor

Tjaronn Chery (on archive image). ©AFP

The 35-year-old Chery prepared the first two goals of his team. He has started his fifth season with Maccabi Haifa. He played in the Netherlands for FC Twente, Cambuur, RBC, FC Emmen, ADO Den Haag and FC Groningen. He then wore the shirt of Queens Park Rangers and went to work for the Chinese Guizhou Hengfeng and Turkish Kayserispor.

Kevin Diks reached the play-offs with FC Copenhagen. The Danes won a penalty shootout after a spectacular away game with Sparta Prague (3-3, first leg 0-0). No fewer than four times were scored in extra time, after it had remained 1-1 in the first ninety minutes. A crazy match, which had a sensational denouement at the very end of the penalty shootout. After Diks and Nicolai Boilesen (ex-Ajax), among others, had already used a penalty kick, the cold-blooded teenager Roony Bardghji (17) made the decision with a real ‘Panenka’.



With two hits, Bruma had a major share in SC Braga’s away win over Serbian TSC Backa Topola (1-4). The former PSV attacker scored the second and third goal of the Portuguese, who already celebrated a 3-0 victory in front of their own audience last week. See also South Africa will host the BRICS summit despite the arrest warrant against Vladimir Putin

Dinamo Zagreb lost the home game against AEK Athens (1-2). Konstantinos Galanopoulos scored the winning goal in the last minute of regular time. With the Croats, defender Josip Sutalo and attacker Luka Ivanusec had a starting place. Sutalo is coveted by Ajax and Ivanusec is in the interest of Feyenoord. Dinamo Zagreb would prefer to let both players go if it has or has not reached the main tournament of the Champions League.

Nordin Amrabat came in for AEK Athens, where Tom van Weert remained on the bench. Both teams meet on Saturday in the capital of Greece for the return. That match was initially scheduled for last week, but was postponed after an AEK Athens fan was stabbed to death during riots with supporters of Dinamo Zagreb.





