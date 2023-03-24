The Ford Ranger Wildtrak X is nice and rough, useful for people with a rough profession. Or a beach tent.

Last week Ford announced that the Ford Bronco is coming to Europe and the Netherlands! Yuchei, hooray and thrice hooray! That is amazing. The Bronco is a rugged, tough Ford that can handle the terrain and is still somewhat practical. However, we all know that the device is going to be priceless in our cold little country.

Here you pay BPM on the CO2 emissions, which is extremely high with a full-fledged real SUV with a ladder chassis and square styling. In principle, that is all you want, but not on a yellow license plate. Then it will be so heavily taxed that there is no reason to buy the product. That is precisely the intention of the elected policymakers, so we must accept that.

Ford Ranger Wildtrak X

Another option is to opt for a commercial vehicle version. You know, just on gray license plates. Then Ford has a car that is available in the Netherlands: the Ford Ranger. In this case there is a new version that can mitigate the lack of a Bronco: the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X.

This is based on the Ford Ranger Wildtrak and is perhaps the perfect car for people who find the Ranger Raptor just a little too much of a good thing. It is not only a special edition in terms of equipment (we will get to that in a moment), but also in terms of powertrain. The engine is in fact the 2.0 biturbo diesel (201 hp and 500 Nm), coupled to the full-time AWD system. With the other versions with this engine, that is a part-time AWD system.

Undercarriage

The chassis is also different from the version without X. For example, the track width is 30 millimeters larger, both at the front and at the rear. The ground clearance is also slightly higher: 26 more than the standard Ford Ranger Wildtrak. The chassis is of course adapted to the heavy work, but must be suitable to offer the occupants a lot of comfort. Well done. That’s why there are new Bilstein dampers and new General Grabber AT3 tires in size 265/70 R17 tyres.

You can recognize the Ford Ranger Wildtrak X by the unique grille with LED lights in it, the aluminum running boards and finally the black badges on the car. This special color is available especially for this model, namely Cyber ​​Orange.

In addition, you get a lot of hardware goodies in the form of a roof rack, 12.4 inch instrument cluster and a real Bang & Olufsen sound system. It is not yet known whether the Wildtrak X will come to the Netherlands.

