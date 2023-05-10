Jaguar Land Rover’s Modern Luxury philosophy still evolves finding a new dimension in the Range Rover Velar restyling. The British brand’s luxury SUV is renewed in the name of style and technology, with an important upgrade also as regards the engine range. We have seen a preview of the new Range Rover Velar up close, having the opportunity to discover and touch all the secrets of the renewed English Sport Utility firsthand. Starting right from the design that marries the latest stylistic features of the brand, aligning Velar with the other arrivals within the Land Rover range.

How the design of Range Rover Velar changes

From a stylistic point of view, the new Range Rover Velar weaves refinement and a sophisticated image, albeit with simple lines and cleanliness that have always been a distinctive feature of this model. In the front for example, the restyling brings a new mesh grille that frames it the ultra-thin Pixel LED headlights, already seen for example on the new Range Rover Sport. Signature DLRs offer a distinctive optical signature, with Adaptive Driving Beam and Dynamic Bend Lighting technologies making the beam intelligent and capable of improving driver visibility, while eliminating the risk of dazzling other road users. Dark elements accentuate the elegance of new Velar, with the beltline running along the whole car also highlighting the dynamic and sporty soul of this SUV.

Pure and streamlined lines

The sides are the retractable handles that disappear when moving above 8 km/h. The suspended ceiling and the specific inclination of the pillars express lightness, with customers who can make the passenger compartment even brighter by choosing from various solutions such as the panoramic, fixed or opening roof. At the rear, on the other hand, we find clean lines, with 3D-designed LED light clusters that integrate the brake light into a solution that runs along the entire tailgate: hidden when not in use, the latter uses a fiber optic system with micro-optics integrated to generate a regular and homogeneous light.

Interiors

Elegance also always distinguishes the interior environment of the new Range Rover Velar, with the passenger compartment enhanced by highly refined materials. In addition to the traditional leather, it is in fact possible to choose a special Danish material in Kvadrat TM wool with UltrafabricsTM inserts in polyurethane fabric, perforated according to the new Diamond Herringbone theme. The refined elements of the dashboard and finishes also boast new Moonlight Chrome details that embellish the steering wheel, the edges of the center console and the details of the air intakes. This is also combined a step further thanks to the use of parts in Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminum, or the tactile Shadow Gray Ash veneer. For maximum customization, in addition to the classic Ebony, customers can choose from four different combinations of colors for the interiors: Cloud, Caraway, Raven Blue and Deep Garnet and as many as 30 different shades for ambient lights. The technology is entrusted to the latest evolution of the Pivi Pro infotainment system, usable via a curved glass display placed in a central 11.4” position. Thanks to its inclination, distractions for the driver are further reduced, thus making it easier to use while driving. Hidden in the dashboard there is also the slot for wireless charging of the smartphone while behind the wheel we find the 12.3” Interactive Driver Display always characterized by a high level of customization.

The range of engines of the new Range Rover Velar

The new Range Rover Velar offers an almost fully electrified range of engines, with Ingenium Diesel powertrains featuring MHEV technology and the P400e version with plug-in hybrid system, as well as a petrol version. All the engines are now also combined with the new eight-speed automatic transmission, improved to ensure greater fluidity in the up and down shift phases and always with all-wheel drive. In detail, the range of engines for the new Velar includes the P250 2.0 four-cylinder petrol, capable of delivering 250 HP and 365 Nm of maximum torque at 1,300-4,500 rpm, the 4-cylinder D200 Diesel with MHEV technology from 204 HP and 430 Nm of torque, the D300 (again diesel) based on the 3.0-liter six-cylinder, capable of delivering 300 HP and 650 Nm of maximum torque.

The plug-in, the prices and the fittings

Finally there is the P400e, the plug-in hybrid variant with 404 HP and 640 Nm of maximum torque of overall power. The PHEV version combines the 300 HP 2.0-litre engine, a 105 kW electric motor and a 19.2 kWh battery which guarantees a range in full electric mode of up to 64 km. The range of new Range Rover Velar consists of four trim levels, S, Dynamic SE, Dynamic HSE and Autobiography. Jaguar Land Rover has already opened orders for the restyling of its luxury SUV for a few months, with the Velar facelift which is available in Italy with a price list starting from 71,100 Euros.