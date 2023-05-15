The renewal of the Jaguar Land Rover range continues, with the arrival of the restyling of the Range Rover Velar, the luxury SUV of the British brand that combines technology, comfort and a range of electrified engines. We previewed the facelift of this model on the occasion of its debut in Milan and on the occasion we had the opportunity to chat with Marco Santucci, CEO of Jaguar Land Rover Italia who told us all the news from Velar and the group’s objectives during an exclusive interview.

With Range Rover Velar, Modern Luxury is renewed again

“Velar was born as the first expression of modernist design – began the number one of JLR in our country – Already in 2017 it had those characteristics of Modern Luxury which were then also brought to other models. That is to say removing all the superfluous, for example it was our first model with retractable handles which on the one hand take up less space by cleaning up the design and on the other make the car more aerodynamic. With this restyling there is a further evolution, perhaps even more marked inside the passenger compartment. There is a greater cleanliness of the lines even compared to the older sisters Range Rover and Range Rover Sport, especially as regards the materiality, with the use of sustainable upholstery such as Quadrat which is lighter and more resistant than traditional leather .”

A restyling that does not only concern the stylistic and technological innovations but also the range of engines: “The path of electrification on diesel and petrol engines continues with the hybrid, also offering a plug-in hybrid option with 404 HP of total power and a full electric range that exceeds 50 real km (64 km those declared, ed.).” A renewal process that also involved the interiors, without affecting the premium soul in the least, which has indeed been further improved: “The Velar’s cabin is a real living room, with an elegant ambiance. In addition to the use of materials there is a lot of technology, above all at the service of the customer, with forms of well-being aimed at improving the experience of those on board. Like the noise canceling system thanks to the speakers built into the seat which can also improve the sound quality at the same time. Without forgetting the air purification filter, essential for the healthiness of the passenger compartment.”

Electrification goals

An electrification for Velar that is in line with JLR’s strategies, awaiting the big leap and the arrival of full electric models also for Land Rover: “Jaguar Land Rover has very clear sustainability goals which will come to fruition in 2039 with the achievement of ‘net zero’, – continued Santucci – thus becoming a company that produces zero emissions throughout its chain. To do this, there are some obligatory milestones, such as for example that of 2030 with the halving of emissions from raw materials to cars and 2025 with the transformation of Jaguar to an all-electric brand. Starting this year, however, we will have the first electric versions of Range Rover and Range Rover Sport.”

The choice to confirm the diesel for Range Rover Velar

The restyling of Range Rover Velar then returns to the market also with diesel, a non-random choice by Jaguar Land Rover that meets the market demands despite the historical moment that is heading towards the stop to the sale of cars at petrol and diesel: “We believe in the customer’s demand Santucci concluded. At the moment in Italy there is a lot of interest in having diesel, obviously mild-hybrid. However, alongside this there is the MHEV petrol and the aforementioned plug-in hybrid. Soon we will also have the full electric version of Velar. In terms of sales mix, we believe we need to adjust our offer to the demand of the customers we have.”