Orders for the new family of Range Rover. The new generation of Land Rover’s flagship luxury SUV is now available, with the British marque also announcing pricing for the new SV and Extended-Range plug-in hybrid models. New Range Rover will have a list which will start from 143,800 euros for the PHEV versions and 190,300 euros for the top of the range which best expresses the concept of luxury and sustainability resulting from the work of Special Vehicle Operations.

Versions equipped with the hybrid powertrain on plug vehicles with Extended-Range, the P510e and P440e stand out for the efficiency of the engines and for low emissions, with CO data 2 starting from 18 g / km. The autonomy stands at 113 km in EV mode according to WLTP standards with a full electric mileage range which translates into 88 km in real driving conditions. In this way there is an increase of 13% which translates into the possibility of completing 75% of trips with only EV autonomy. The new Range Rover is also one of the few PHEVs to offer a capacity of fast charging from 50 kW in DC and can charge the battery up to 80% in less than an hour. The most powerful P510e plug-in hybrid powertrain combines a 38 kWh lithium-ion battery, a 105 kW electric motor and a 3.0-liter six-cylinder Ingenium engine, which guarantee acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 5.5 seconds.

In addition to the Extended-Range plug-in hybrid models, the new Range Rover it is also available with a choice of efficient six-cylinder petrol engines and MHEV diesel, plus a brand new V8. Customers can choose four-, five- and seven-seat interiors from standard and long-wheelbase models. From 2024, a completely electric version will also arrive. The New Range Rover is available in HSE and Autobiography models, with an exclusive First Edition available during the first year of production. Both the Standard (SWB) and Long Wheelbase (LWB) versions are available with five seats. In this configuration, the New Range Rover LWB naturally offers greater comfort for passengers in the second row of seats.

The Range Rover SV ranks at the pinnacle of the Range Rover family and represents an exquisite interpretation of luxury and Range Rover customization, with exclusive materials, extraordinarily accurate design themes and countless possibilities to customize the vehicle, thanks to the work of the. Initially, in the Italian market, the Range Rover SV will be available for orders only for owners of the Range Rover family cars, precisely to emphasize the exclusivity and privilege of purchasing. The Range Rover SV is available in both standard and long wheelbase versions with the former also available for the first time as a five-seater. The engine range includes the new 530hp V8 Twin Turbo petrol engine, 510hp Extended Range Plug-in Hybrid (SWB only) and the Ingenium D350 six-cylinder in-line diesel engine.