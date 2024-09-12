With the arrival of the new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWOthe British brand raises the concept of Modern Luxury to an even higher level, unveiling a car that combines first-class performance with a modern and assertive design. The car stands out for its aesthetics designed to enhance performance, with four new themes for 2024 such as Blue Nebula Natte, Ligurian Black Gloss, Marl Grey Gloss, and Sunrise Copper Satin: each version features unique exterior colors and carbon fiber trim.

Exclusive aesthetics

In addition, the new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO features a exclusive touch on elements such as the front splitter, the central console, the sills and the side lights, which make it immediately recognisable and a symbol of sporty luxury. From a technical and mechanical point of view, the car is equipped with the most advanced suspension system in its class, interconnected 6D Dynamics hydraulic suspension with pitch and roll control that maintains a level position during all acceleration, braking and extreme cornering. Last but not least, the audio sensory system offers a range of well-being benefits, further enriching the driving experience.

Uncompromising performance

The Range Rover Sport SV is the most powerful and dynamic ever made, being equipped with an engine Twin Turbo MHEV V8 from 635 HP of total power and 750 Nm of maximum torque. We are faced with specifications that allow this car to accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.8 seconds, reaching a maximum speed of 290 km/h. To support all this an innovative lightweight architecturewhich delivers a weight saving of up to 76kg, lightweight and powerful Brembo carbon-ceramic brakes with high-performance eight-piston SV front calipers, and a carbon-fibre bonnet.

Technologies and innovation

For the most demanding customers, summer tyres designed in collaboration with Michelin are available, Pilot Sport S 5which improve cornering performance and allow lateral acceleration of up to 1.2 G on dry surfaces. For winter or off-road conditions, however, the tyres Michelin Pilot Sport All Season 4 guarantee optimal performance thanks to a unique design and compound.

The new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO

“What makes Range Rover Sport SV so desirable is its unique combination of dynamic performance, modern luxury sports design, cutting-edge sensory technology and breadth of capability – commented Geraldine Ingham, Managing Director, Range Rover – For the first year, this model was available by reservation only. Today, the new Range Rover Sport SV EDITION TWO is available with new design themes that offer our most discerning customers the opportunity to enjoy four exclusive interpretations of our high-performance luxury SUV.”