The Range Rover Sport used to be the front runner. The sporty SUV segment was a lot less crowded at the time. Times have changed, the muscle-bound SUV is now commonplace; but the Range Rover Sport is still a feat. Even if it has a plug. The fact that the version we drive has 510 hp has everything to do with that.

But first we want to talk about the electric qualities of this car. We put them through their paces during a real Land Roverchallenge: driving a reasonably challenging off-road course without using the combustion engine. You need, we can tell you now, a controlled right foot for that.

The electric power of the Range Rover

If you ask for too much power, the six-cylinder kicks in and you’re done. Although you only have 144 hp fully electric at your disposal, the Range Rover does a great job. Also advancing over chunky boulders and creeping up over sloping stone plateaus.

All the systems that this Sport is equipped with – from basics from low gearing and adjustable ride height to numerous riding modes that balance performance and comfort – to get you up the mountain without any problem. And off again. Fully on the battery, provided you don’t press the pedal too deeply. Extra plus: the co-steering rear wheels ensure that the car has a very modest turning circle. Smaller than that of a Mini, according to the manufacturer itself. And you notice that in tight corners.

The looks of the Range Rover Sport

While the Sport does the heavy lifting, we sit royally in our leather armchairs and oversee everything. Cameras around the car help with that. Via the large central screen we see exactly how close we are driving past stones and whether we are still following the ideal line upwards. There’s plenty of room for everyone in the cab, both front and back. This is partly because the new Range Rover Sport shares its platform with the larger Range Rover. An additional highlight are the carbon fiber panels in the interior. Very tasteful.

Speaking of tasteful: the appearance of the car is perfectly fine. We could also have stopped that sentence after ‘fat’. Because see for yourself: clean lines, slender lamp units, wide sides, powerful appearance. Elegant, but with a good dose of don’t mess with me. And with the largest roof spoiler ever to grace a Range Rover.

Back to the asphalt

We do not have the illusion that you will take on an off-road challenge on the electric motor too often in the Netherlands or Belgium, so for the record we also drive the Sport P510e normally on the road. Finally, that wonderful, silky six-in-line can help, although that is not often necessary: ​​you should be able to reach almost 100 kilometers on electricity.

Fuel consumption therefore remains well within limits, partly thanks to its streamlined front. Until you give it a lot of gas, of course, and you want that, occasionally. In the Sport you feel a bit more enclosed and a bit more actively involved than in the large Range Rover, with a fraction more connection to the steering and air suspension, while not compromising on comfort.

Final verdict on the Range Rover Sport P510e

It’s great that Land Rover managed to make that distinction so subtly. We see the fact that traffic sign recognition still thinks that you are allowed 130 everywhere in the Netherlands as a somewhat clumsy suggestion; beautiful and clear infotainment, well-defined driving modes and that unsurpassed, lush and lofty RaRo feeling complete the experience in the strongest hybrid Sport. A pleasure machine, that is.

Specifications Range Rover Sport P510e Autobiography (2023)

engine

2,996 cc

six-cylinder turbo hybrid

510 hp @ 5,500 rpm

700 Nm @ 1,500 rpm

Drive

four wheels

8v automatic

Performance

0-100 km/h in 5.4 seconds

top 242 km/h

Consumption (average)

0.8 l/100 km

19 g/km CO2 A label

Dimensions

4,946×1,990x

1,820 mm (lxwxh)

2,997mm (wheelbase)

2,635 kilograms

72 l (petrol)

647 / 1,491 l (luggage)

Prices

€ 143,869 (NL)

€141,300 (B)