The third generation of the British best seller conquers a sleek and elegant look, a range of electrified engines and a lot of technology on board, but there is also a V8 petrol version with 530 HP of power: in Italy from autumn

Gianluigi Giannetti – Gaydon (UK)

Assertive and intuitive. The new Range Rover Sport was born in the Land Rover research center in Gaydon, in that Warwickshire that passes a lot in England for being the birthplace of William Shakespeare. Instead it is Oscar Wilde we are talking about, a Sport Utility that has little of the theatrical and more sharp aphorism: “To have a bad temper you have to be able to afford it”. Range Rover Sport is assertive, but nowadays, for having already transformed the off-road dignity of the Range into a message of road grit, for having already put in the bad temper that is in the muscles, and now change. There is a new idea of ​​luxury at stake for Land Rover, the best German competitors and Tesla, which make slender lines beyond belief the brand of the elegant near future. Range Rover Sport then changes, a lot. We met his new third generation premiered in Gaydon. In Italy we will see it in the autumn, with a starting price yet to be communicated.

The design – The edges can be counted on the fingers of one hand. The new Range Rover Sport goes far beyond the technical benefits of the excellent aerodynamic coefficient of 0.29. On a long car 4,946 mm, 2,209 mm wide and 1,820 high has been reproduced in full the idea that led to the birth of the older sister Range Rover, that is to transform the typical lines of the model, the front and the roof, into characteristic features recognizable as if they were a brand. Front overhang reduced to a minimum, pillars and crystal in black that match the two-tone paintwork, high but very vertical sides and then spoiler at the top of the rear window, as a distinctive sign of the Range Sport. There is everything that recalls the two previous generations, but the meticulous work on the surfaces of the body stands out, and above all the design of a collected front in a few centimeters between the immense bumper and the very horizontal bonnet. The headlights have the new Adaptive Front Lighting system which selectively directs the light beam using 1.3 electronically controlled microscopic mirrors. They embellish the very good alignments between the panels, with the use of composite material for the tailgate and great precision even in the details, despite our preview took place in the presence of pre-production specimens. On the other hand, the black plastic plates that occupy the space traditionally intended for side air vents and on the bonnet are not a little out of place. An unnecessary underlining, given the determination with which the lines are drawn on the latter and those that cross the entire side profile.

that side b – Range Sport conveys a great sensation of compactness, and it is a fact that it also succeeds in the queue, maintaining a good availability of space in the trunk, with a capacity of 450 liters flush with the parcel shelf that rises to 835 liters up to the roof, or 1,860 liters by knocking down the rear sofa. The rear light clusters with horizontal band are very different from those with vertical development chosen for the Range, but here the idea of ​​sportiness goes quite well with the extreme cleanliness of the elements. Looking at Audi and also Tesla’s aesthetic language, the Range Sport mission was exactly that.

Interiors – More space for the rear passengers, but above all greater freedom for the front passengers at shoulder height and, a big leap compared to the past, at that of the knees. Range Rover Sport conquers theairiness which belongs to Range Rover, also thanks to the design of the dashboard and door trim, more essential, with fewer protrusions to show off and greater elegance in the details, such as the open area below the dashboard. The steering wheel of adequate dimensions for a Sport Utility with a sporting vocation is combined with a seat that is not excessively raised, with correct alignment between steering and pedals, but also good visibility not penalized by the pillars. L'ergonomics it is there and it shows, even in the opening radius of the rear doors, which allow accessibility to the sofa much higher than in the past generation. More useful than the 22 different adjustments for the heated and ventilated front seats, there is certainly the air purification system with PM 2.5 particle level filtering, therefore with a use of nanotechnology that Land Rover also claims to be able to reduce. significantly the presence of allergens and bacteria.

big screen – A truly valuable piece of Range Rover Sport is the car’s electronic user interface. The digital screen from 13.7 in behind the steering wheel replaces the classic instrumentation with a 3-dimensional display and configurable functions. This is the preview of what the Pivi Pro system offers, with the display from 13.1 in floating in the center of the dashboard and above all a digital architecture as powerful as it is fluid. 90% of the actions can be carried out with just two taps, demonstrating a very careful study of menus and information hierarchy. Infotainment, connected services and on-board Wifi hotspots are accessible in such an intuitive way that they are surprising for the work done.

Mild hybrid petrol and diesel engines – Waiting for its 100% electric variant, scheduled for 2024, the new Range Rover Sport will have a range consisting of 8 engines, all electrified except for the flagship one with the 530 HP petrol V8. The choice a diesel fuel it is based on 3.0 six-cylinder engines with sequential supercharging and injection at 2,500 bar, in addition to the 48V mild hybrid system of Bsg type (Belt integrated Starter Generator), which is the same used for petrol units. There will be three options available, D250, D300 and D350. Range Rover Sport D250 has an output of 250 hp and 600 Nm of torque, with 0-100 km / h acceleration in 8 seconds. The D300 variant with 300 hp and 650 Nm takes off 0-100km / h in 6.6 seconds, while the D350 with its 350 hp and 700 Nm of torque scores 5.9 seconds. All three engines have a declared consumption of 7.4l / 100km, with CO2 emissions of 194g / km for the D250 and D300, or 195g / km for the D350. Two mild hybrid options instead a gas, both with the 3.0-liter six-cylinder petrol engine. Range Rover Sport P360 has a power of 360 Hp and 500 Nm of torque, with 0-100km / h acceleration in 6 seconds, while the P400 version with 400 Hp and 550 Nm uses 5.7. The declared consumption corresponds to 9.3l / 100km for the P360 and 9.4l / 100km for the P400, with CO2 emissions of 212 g / km and 213 g / km respectively. At the top of the traditional range is the variant with the 4.4-liter Twin Turbo V8 petrol engine with 530 HP and 750 Nm of torque, for 0-100km / h in just 4.5 seconds and reduced fuel consumption by 17 % compared to the previous edition of Range Rover Sport with an equivalent engine, or 11.2 l / 100km on average.

High Power Plug-In Hybrid – The push towards electrification inevitably brings the Range Rover Sport plug-in hybrid editions to the fore, both developed by combining the 3-liter six-cylinder petrol engine with a second 105 kW electric powertrain and a 38.2 kWh battery, with a useful capacity of 31.8 kWh. The evolution compared to the previous platform lies in the optimization of consumption and CO2 emissions, which for both have a declared measurement that corresponds to 18 g / km, compared to an autonomy in electric mode of up to 113 km. Range Rover Sport P440e has a total power of 440hp, 620Nm of torque and accelerates from 0 to 100km / h in 5.8 seconds. The more powerful P510e with 510 HP and 700 Nm marks 0-100km / h in 5.4 seconds with a top speed of 242km / h.

charging – The system allows rapid charging from 0% to 80% in less than an hour using a 50 kW power connection, while with a 7.2 kW domestic user the same operation takes 5 hours. Three driving modes, with the classic Hybrid Mode which alternates the use of electric traction with the simultaneous use of the engines, Ev mode which uses only the zero-emission engine and Save Mode to preserve the battery charge using the six-cylinder petrol engine in a preferential way.

technology – Each Range Rover Sport is equipped with a ZF 8-speed automatic transmission and the latest generation of the system Intelligent All-Wheel Drive (iAwd), which dynamically distributes torque between the front and rear axles by monitoring grip conditions 100 times per second. All-wheel drive is always active when grip is poor, in any case at speeds below 160km / h, while in other conditions the torque is sorted in a functional way to the road surface and the driving situation. The management electronics are entrusted to the Terrain Response 2 system, configured for traction on the most diverse surfaces. Also on board is an active electronic rear differential, designed to increase travel speed and exit from curves by exploiting the Torque Vectoring effect obtained through the braking system, i.e. balancing the weight distribution between front and rear and compensating for understeer, but above all oversteer.