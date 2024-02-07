Starting grid for the second edition of Range Rover Leadership Academy, an educational project created to compare the leadership of today and tomorrow through collaboration with the Polytechnic of Turin. Leadership by Example, a value rooted in Range Rover, is a set of experiences and behaviors that represents an innate drive to improve and reinvent oneself. This year the Range Rover Leadership Academy will involve students of the Master's Degree in Systemic Design who want to get involved, exploring a new territory, by definition oriented towards the future: that of Start Ups. In continuity with the values ​​that have always been part of the Range Rover vision, the Leadership Academy experience therefore starts again from “projects in progress” dedicated to innovation and sustainability; with particular attention to issues related to gender equality, ethical and social values ​​and the potential offered by multidisciplinarity.

This year, Leaders by Example will be the young founders of technological, innovative and promising Start Ups. Coordinated by the teachers, they will work in direct contact with the students of the Polytechnic of Turin, through meetings and workshops that will become a forum for discussion to give the working groups the opportunity to conceive and design something unique and “pioneering”, becoming precursors and overcoming with courage, limits and barriers.

In the workshops organized by the Polytechnic of Turin, the founders of recent Start Ups that are enjoying success and notoriety will be joined by more consolidated entrepreneurs, capable of transmitting to students a structured mental approach, which does not ride the changes but generates them. Two leadership “perspectives” compared, therefore: the traditional mindset joins and becomes complementary to the creative and experimental one of the Start Up.

The project will also be supported by Range Rover through the assignment of a financial contribution to the most deserving working group. This “bonus” will significantly facilitate the processes of establishing the winning Start Up, which will take concrete action on the topic of the ecological transition in its broadest applications (from circularity, to sustainability, from electric motors, to charging, etc.). In this way, both at an educational and working level, the project lines undertaken by the students will be able to have a structured path full of new opportunities available.