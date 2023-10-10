It opened with the traditional promotional message “A car for the reasons” (“A car for every reason”) the first commercial of Range Rover broadcast on television in the early 1970s. A claim particularly similar to the needs of many motorists who, at the time, had to deal with the precarious road conditions, often paved in a very rough manner even in the heart of Europe. At its debut on the market the Range presented itself with a V8 engine of derivation Buick from 130 HPhinges and visible tank cap, trunk without parcel shelf, only three doors to guarantee rigidity to the car body, interiors designed to be washed from mud with a hose, rigid dashboard and the essential instrumentation typical of an off-road vehicle capable of winning two Paris–Dakar Africans at the turn of the 1980s.