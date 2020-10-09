D.he see-through bonnet is probably the most exciting detail of the Range Rover Evoque. Cameras capture the areas in front of and under the car that are not visible to passengers and use this to compute an image that is displayed on the main monitor with a time delay. The rear-view mirror also masters camera tricks, which can be switched between the usual display and a screen that offers an extended view to the rear for an additional charge. Cameras in the antenna fin deliver the picture. In this way, all-round visibility is increased and you can see what is happening behind you even if cargo in the interior blocks your view to the rear.

The second generation of the compact SUV impresses with its smart ideas. And it can be ordered with two different infotainment systems. The small Touchpro that we have tested as standard equipment differs from the larger Touchpro Duo in terms of the main monitor. In the more expensive system with a surcharge of 600 euros, it protrudes further into the interior, and below the display there is a second for operating the air conditioning. The small Touchpro already has everything you need on the go. The smartphone generation can let off steam on the 10-inch monitor. Not only because of the softkeys on the edge of the screen that show the way to submenus and bring up an additional menu with a second tap of the finger. Moving around the main screen with typical gestures is as easy as using a mobile phone.



Look ahead under the hood

Personal start menu

A personal start menu can be set up on the main screen, which can also be reached by the passenger. Mini-programs and buttons for calling up certain functions can be arranged according to your own taste. The electronic co-pilot comes from Here, the joint venture between Audi, BMW and Daimler. The street navigation is convincing, the combination of online and offline search is successful. Usually a few word components are enough to find a goal.



The network connection takes place with its own SIM card. In this way, real-time traffic information comes into the vehicle. The quality of the traffic data is decent. As with other manufacturers, traffic jams and disruptions can be projected onto the representation of the main roads in traffic light colors. Another plus point is the ability to learn how to navigate: it records the daily route to work, suggests the appropriate destination and calculates the fastest possible route. What bothers us: At the beginning of the journey, the system takes a long time to start up, voice control is initially not available, and when it finally starts, it is cumbersome to operate. Once the navigation destination has been recognized, you have to confirm it again with a laborious voice command.

Apple Carplay also plays along

Apple Carplay and Android Auto are also supported, but only in the wired version. The system provides an LTE WiFi hotspot for the rear passengers; six USB ports should be sufficient for the equipment the passengers have brought with them. Range Rover promises a significant upgrade in infotainment for the 2021 model year. The new system is then called Pivi, it allows functions to be called up more quickly with a maximum of two taps, and the Spotify music service is integrated into the menu system. In addition, two cell phones can be connected with Bluetooth at the same time, and thanks to the built-in e-SIM card, software updates are automatically transferred to the car while driving.