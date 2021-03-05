The first units of the new 2021 plug-in hybrid (PHEV) models of the Range Rover Evoque and Discovery Sport with their new P300e electric motor have already arrived in Spain. These new editions of the Best-selling compact SUV of the British brand In addition, they now have a greater digital connection thanks to the Pivi Pro infotainment system, the most avant-garde and advanced from Land Rover, with a price starting at 52,800 euros and 55,800 euros, respectively.

Both versions feature Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) technology to deliver the best of everything in terms of performance, refinement and capability that customers expect from a premium electrified vehicle; and have a fully electric range of up to 55 kilometers. Called the P300e, the plug-in hybrid versions of the Evoque (PHEV) and Discovery Sport (PHEV) are based on Land Rover’s cutting edge Premium Transverse Architecture, which is designed to support electrification while maintaining the off-road capability characteristic of the English brand. The new P300e plug-in hybrid se adds to the 48 volt mild hybrid version to achieve new levels of efficiency in the compact Premium SUV sector.

Range Rover Discovery Sport PHEV

Performance and capacity maintain their levels of excellence, by combining a 200 hp three-cylinder Ingenium 1.5 petrol engine with a 109 hp electric motor integrated into the rear axle and powered by a 15 kWh lithium-ion battery located under the rear seats. With its new smooth-running eight-speed automatic transmission, it harnesses the power and torque of the three-cylinder engine.

In addition, the new PHEV model is available with a Mode 2 domestic charging cable that allows the vehicle to be fully charged with an electrical outlet or conventional plug in 6 hours and 42 minutes. If the customer prefers to opt for fast charging, the Mode 3 charging cable allows to go from 0 to 80% in just 1 hour and 24 minutes. But the highest speed is achieved in the public network of DC charging points (Direct Current) that allows going from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes.

Finally, the driver can choose between three driving modes according to your needs in the city or on the road: HYBRID mode, which automatically combines the energy of the electric propulsion and the gasoline engine; EV mode, which allows the vehicle to run exclusively on the electric motor; and SAVE Mode, which gives priority to the combustion engine as the main power source.