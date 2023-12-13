Not even time to finish the road tests before the Range Rover people have already lined up to grab the first examples of the full electric version of the most famous off-road vehicle. After a year of virtual development spanning front-end robustness, multi-body systems analysis to evaluate chassis stresses and virtual fording at up to 50km/h, the first physical Range vehicles have finally been built Rover Elettrica, currently undergoing temperature tests, from Sweden to Dubai, to see its reaction to minus 40°C or plus 50°C.

Produced on the Longitudinal Modular Architecture at the UK's Solihull plant alongside existing Range Rover mild and plug-in hybrid vehicles, the zero-emission version will for the first time have batteries and EDUs assembled at JLR's new Electric Propulsion Manufacturing Center in Wolverhampton, in the motherland. Performance will be the same as the Range Rover V8, with which it shares the all-terrain capabilities developed in-house by Land Rover experts.

“We are on track to create the quietest, most refined Range Rover ever,” says Thomas Müller, Executive Director, Product Engineering JLR. “The magical ingredients that underpin Range Rover's success remain unchanged: timeless, reductionist design, a serene cabin and go-anywhere ability, but now offered with zero tailpipe emissions. And as has been the case throughout history, the Range Rover will continue to set the standard. The first of its kind. A luxury electric SUV that delivers on the Range Rover promise. A truly global luxury product, previously unseen in the industry.”