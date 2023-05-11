From Milan to Milan. Range Rover Velar returns to where it all began to preview the restyling that further renews the British brand’s luxury SUV, writing a new page in the Modern Luxury philosophy inaugurated by the high-wheeled model of Jaguar Land Rover. The debut of the facelift thus introduces various innovations from a stylistic point of view, while not upsetting Velar overall, as well as adding various technological elements and an upgrade to the engine range. We’ve seen the new Range Rover Velar in preview, here are 5 things to know about this update.

1. More refined and elegant

The simplicity of the forms always distinguishes Range Rover Velar. At the front we find the new mesh grille that frames it the ultra-thin Pixel LED headlights, already seen for example on the new Range Rover Sport. At the rear, on the other hand, we find clean lines, with 3D-designed LED light clusters that integrate the brake light into a solution that runs along the entire tailgate: hidden when not in use, the latter uses a fiber optic system with micro-optics integrated to generate a regular and homogeneous light.

2. New interior materials for Range Rover Velar

The passenger compartment is embellished by highly refined materials. In addition to the traditional leather, it is in fact possible to choose a special Danish material in Kvadrat TM wool with UltrafabricsTM inserts in polyurethane fabric, perforated according to the new Diamond Herringbone theme. The refined elements of the dashboard and finishes also boast new Moonlight Chrome details that embellish the steering wheel, the edges of the center console and the details of the air intakes. This is also combined a step further thanks to the use of parts in Light Anodised or Dark Anodised Aluminum, or the tactile Shadow Gray Ash veneer.

3. Technology at the service of safety

Signature DLRs offer a distinctive optical signature, with Adaptive Driving Beam and Dynamic Bend Lighting technologies making the beam intelligent and capable of improving driver visibility, while eliminating the risk of dazzling other road users.

4. Always connected services

There will be no more dual screens, con on-board technologies which can be managed directly from the 11.2″ curved display based on the Pivi Pro with integrated dual SIM/eSIM and a cloud-based architecture, which offers full access to a range of online apps, including Spotify and Deezer, integrated into the infotainment system. Also on board the Velar is Amazon Alex, which offers the ability to control various settings and features with natural voice commands, and also reduces the chances of distraction. Alexa is built into Pivi Pro and can be activated by simply saying “Alexa” or tapping the Alexa button on the touchscreen. The infotaiment also integrates what3words, intelligent mapping technology divides the globe into 3m x 3m squares, each of which is assigned a unique combination of three random words forming a what3words address. With these words, drivers can navigate very precisely.

5. Full electrification for Range Rover Velar

There range of engines new Range Rover Velar includes a plug-in hybrid and diesel and petrol versions: the P400e which boasts a power of 404 HP thanks to the 300 HP 2.0-liter four-cylinder petrol engine and the 104 HP electric engine that make up the PHEV architecture. The maximum torque is instead of 640 Nm between 1,500 and 4,400 rpm, mated to the eight-speed automatic and all-wheel drive has been improved further. The new 19.2 kWh battery guarantees an electric range of 64 km against the 53 km of the previous generation. Charging times predict you can go from 0 to 80% in just 30 minutes using a 50kW charger. At home, it is possible to recharge from 0 to 100% using a 7 kW AC charger in about two and a half hours. The average consumption declared. is 1.6 l/100 km while emissions are 38 g/km of CO2. Petrol is added to the plug-in hybrid version P250 from 250 HP and 365 Nm of torque with the 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, with eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive and the mild hybrid diesels, the D200 and D300, with 204 HP and 300 HP respectively.