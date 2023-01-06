The first cars haven’t even been delivered yet, but hey, these are the specs of the next models, the Vinfast VF 6 and the VF 7.

Forget the Paris Motor Show, Geneva, Tokyo and Detroit. You have to be in Las Vegas for the big news these days. All major brands show their latest news here, especially in the field of electric cars.

International newcomer in the field of fully electric cars is the Vietnamese VinFast. We now know everything we need to know about the VinFast VF 8 and the VF 9, but we haven’t seen it run in the wild yet. VinFast takes advantage of CES in Las Vegas to tell us more about the next models, the VF 6 and the VF 7.

VinFast VF 6 specs

The VinFast VF 6 is a small crossover of 4.2 meters long. The entry-level VF 6 Eco will have a 59.6 kWh battery that drives the wheels via a 177 hp electric motor at the front. VinFast speaks of a maximum torque of 250 Nm and an expected range of 399 kilometers (WLTP).

If you need more, there will be a VF 6 Plus with the same battery, but a 204 hp electric motor and a maximum torque of 310 Nm. Of course, this also has an impact on the range. It is expected to drop slightly to 381 kilometers (WLTP).

The Eco comes on 17-inch light metal wheels, the Plus is fitted with 19-inch light metal. The infotainment has a 12.9 inch screen.

VinFast VF 7 specs

For more power, more range and drive on all wheels, the VinFast VF 7 is located in Las Vegas. With a length of 4.5 meters, slightly longer than the VF 6 and comparable in size to the latest BMW X1.

Here too, the VF 7 Eco is the entry-level model. A battery pack of 75.3 kWh is coupled to a 204 hp electric motor that delivers a maximum torque of 310 Nm. The expected range is about 450 kilometers (WLTP).

The VinFast VF 7 Plus has the same battery pack, but it powers two electric motors. One in the front and one in the back. So four-wheel drive! That combination delivers 353 hp and 500 Nm of maximum torque. A range of 431 kilometers (WLTP) is issued here..

The VF 7 Eco stands on 19 inch alloy wheels, the Plus on 20 inchers. In the VF 7 Eco you will find the same 12.9-inch screen as in the VF 6. The VF 7 Plus gets a 15-inch screen.

When are they coming?

When the VF 6 and VF 7 will arrive and what they will cost is not yet known. The expectation is that the first reservations can be made from March.

This article Range, horsepower and more known about VinFast VF 6 and VF 7 first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

