An electric car range extender is a device that increases the range of an electric vehicle. There are two main types of range extenders: those internal combustion and those with electrical energy storage. The former use a petrol or diesel engine to generate electricity, while the latter use an additional battery pack.

Range extender benefits

THE advantages of range extenders for electric cars include an increase in autonomy, greater driving flexibility and the possibility of traveling long distances without having to recharge the battery from a charging station.

To make the use of the electric cars car manufacturers are thinking of different systems for increase autonomy like the range extender. Among these there are several projects with systems already created and functioning, such as the one designed by Mazda and created with a rotary engine Wankel to produce electricity: it has precisely the function of range extenderideal for EV pure electric which hybridize, extending autonomy.

Here are some examples of electric cars with range extenders:

Mazda range extender

The new Mazda plug-in hybrid powertrain is made up of an electric motor 125 kW (170 HP) at 9,000 rpm with a pair of 260 Nm at 4,481 rpma battery from 17.8 kWhe a electric generator powered by a newly developed Wankel rotary engine first used in the Mazda MX-30 R-EV. It is a 830 cm³ 55 kW (74 HP) petrol-powered rotary engine at 4,700 rpm it produces generates energy to recharge the traction battery which thanks to a fuel tank of 50 litres guarantees the MX-30 aautonomy of over 600 km without stopping.

Wankel rotary engine advantages

One of the main merits and advantages of the Wankel rotary piston engine and the higher power density on volume compared to the classic piston engine, i.e. it has a more favorable relationship between the power delivered and the volume occupied in the bonnet. Only them turbines they have comparable characteristics, but pose much greater installation problems.

Wankel rotary engine

Range extender with Wankel rotary engine to recharge electric car batteries

The characteristics of the Wankel rotary engine make him the ideal candidate for the role of range extender in car plug-hybrid and in those electric traction: in this particular application the internal combustion engine does not provide traction directly to the wheels, but has the task of providing mechanical energy to the on-board generator which recharges the batteries, powered by petrol contained in a tank of reduced capacity (about 9 liters in the applications presented so far).

Wankel rotary engine used as a range extender

This powertrain, approved as a plug-in hybrid, is present on the Mazda MX-30 R-EV and is characterized by an electric generator driven by a newly developed rotary engine.

Mazda MX-30 e-Skyactiv R-EV rotary engine

How to increase the range of your electric car

The Wankel rotary engine which works from range extender answers the age-old dilemma of how to increase the range of an electric or plug-in hybrid car. In this way the motorist can increase its autonomy simply refueling the vehicle with gaswithout the worry of finding one fast charging station and waiting for the battery charge level to allow you to start again.

With the range extender it is possible to increase the autonomy of an electric car (in the photo the Mazda MX-30) without the hassle of looking for a charging station nearby

This is an important change in technical perspective for the hybrid car: in fact in the cars currently available on the market the traction is entrusted above all to the heat enginewith the electric that assists it and recovers energy during braking, and the purely electric traction it is limited to a few tens of kilometers.

The electric Mazda MX-30 will also have a rotary engine from spring 2023

Wankel engine development

The Wankel engine was introduced by Felix Wankel in 1957 with the collaboration of Dr. Froedehead of NSU technicians: the first car powered by a Wankel engine was, in 1963, the NSU Spider; despite the single rotor alone 498 cm³ developed a power of 50 HP and pushed the car further 150 km/h.

Wankel engine rotor designed by Mazda

Mazda continued over the years develop the Wankel engine: the most significant evolution, which found application in the series called “Renesis” (mounted on the RX-8), was the adoption of lateral intake and exhaust ports which, combined with a complex intake system, allowed a notable increase in efficiency and a consequent drop in consumption, which has always been a sore point in this motor.

Mazda MX-30 R-EV with Wankel range extender

The Mazda MX-30 R-EV is the electric car of Mazda equipped with this Wankel range extender. Testing of this technical solution began in 2013when the Mazda 2 EV Range Extender prototypewhich was driven by an electric motor from 73 kW (100 hp)powered by 20 kWh lithium ion batteries capable of ensuring the car has an autonomy of 200 km.

Now the definitive version with range extender arrives on the market, a 830 cm³ and 55 kW (74 HP) rotary engine at 4,700 rpm which generates electricity to power the traction battery from 17.8 kWh. The petrol tank has a capacity of 50 litres.

Mazda MX-30 seen and tested VIDEO

A small Wankel da was also installed on board 330 cm3 with power of 28 kW (38 hp)with the function of range extender, powered by a 9-litre petrol tank. The generator assembly weighed approx 100kg. The extended autonomy guaranteed by the full charge of the batteries and the range extender was 400 kilometerscombined with aCO2 emissions of just 15 g/km.

Mazda 2 EV Range Extender prototype engine compartment

In the magazine TO ELABORATE a special Wankel with a test of the MAZDA 787B winner at Le Mans, the restoration of an RX-7 and a nice in-depth review of the technique of this particular engine.

Some of the disadvantages of internal combustion engine range extenders for electric cars are reduced energy efficiency, a slight increase in “local” CO2 emissions.

