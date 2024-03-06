For some EV builders, trivial matters such as range, efficiency and charging times are not interesting.

It took some getting used to yesterday. On the one hand, we saw left-wing extremists sabotaging a Tesla factory. As if they make their point at the Party of the Animals by quartering puppies.

On the other hand, there was Dodge with the new Charger. This car is normally the default choice for people who are not really willing to lead an environmentally friendly life.

But now the Charger Daytona is completely electric. For petrol heads and @petroldrinker there is still a Charger Six-pack, but most attention went to the electric variant. Logically, it is a huge culture shock.

Not very good numbers

A few things stood out that the people in the comments had some difficulty with. But that wasn't just at Autoblog. The internet worldwide was surprised by the rather intense figures of the Charger Daytona.

The battery is 102.5 kWh, but the range is 'only' 510 km for the least powerful variant (R/T with 420 hp) and 418 km for the Scatpack with 550 hp. The weight, on the other hand, is 2,648 kilograms. In short, this thing is absolutely inefficient, considering the range.

FASCINATING! YES, EXCITING!

But at Stellantis they don't lose sleep over that criticism. Now they didn't have that with the Challenger SRT Hellcat, which barely achieved 1 in 3. In fact, they don't care at Dodge. That's what Dodge boss Tim Kuniskis told Motor1.com. There they asked the honcho why the Dodge Charger Daytona has poor range and efficiency.

That doesn't interest me. This is about performance. Owners of a muscle car were not interested in consumption. Tim Kunuskis, Dodge

Now of course he has a bit of a point, but you could extend that point to the fact that most muscle car enthusiasts do not find an EV interesting at all.

Compared to, for example, a Tesla Model S, the Dodge is less efficient. Consumption is slightly higher, resistance is higher and the Tesla is probably even faster.

So then it is now up to the dear reader? What do you think? Isn't efficiency praised too much? Or do you really think range and loading times are just important?

Image credit: Hans Teeuwen in the performance Dat Dan Weer Wel (Hummelinck Stuurman Producties).

This article Range, efficiency and charging times are NOT interesting first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Range #efficiency #loading #times #interesting