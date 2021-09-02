After the Corsa-e and the Mokka-e, the current Opel range with the Astra-e will therefore receive a third fully electric variant – not counting the electric microcar Rocks-e. This means that the compact mid-sized car will have the widest range of drive units in the German manufacturer’s range. After all, the new Astra is also available with two power versions of the pressure-fed 1.2 three-cylinder petrol, the four-cylinder 1.5 liter turbo diesel and two plug-in hybrid versions.

Which platform?

However, it is not yet known on which architecture this Astra-e will be based, as the ex-PSA platform EMP2 is not designed for fully electric propulsion. This variant could therefore use one of the four electric platforms from Stellantis, with the STLA Small being the most likely, with a battery with a capacity of up to 82 kWh. Opel has not yet communicated the specifications of the electric motor either, but it will probably be the most powerful version of the EDM1 (130 hp) or, more likely, the EDM2, which offers 171 to 245 hp.

Finally, Opel will again offer a station wagon version. It will still be called Sport Tourer and will be launched in the second half of 2022. It looks like this body variant will take over the engine range from the five-door version.